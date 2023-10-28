Are Stroke Symptoms Different In A Woman? 6 Signs To Watch Out For

World Stroke Day 2023: Although you may be familiar with the stroke symptoms (balance issues, eyes vision problems, face drooping, arm weakness), B.E. F.A.S.T. is a symptom to recognize. Men and women may experience and report stroke symptoms differently. A blockage in different brain areas can cause numbness, weakness, language dysfunction or unsteadiness. The symptoms will differ based on the other areas of the brain and its functions. Recognition is one of the finest methods of interceding quickly.
During a stroke, most individuals generally report a sudden onset of any of these signs:
Females are also more likely than males to report generalized cognitive dysfunction and weakness as stroke signs. Most people don't immediately associate these symptoms with a stroke; because some women experience symptoms nonspecific, it often takes longer to recognize that a stroke is happening. Research reports that women take three times longer than men to seek care for stroke because more women live alone and feel they can manage their symptoms.
High blood pressure, smoking, high LDL cholesterol levels and diabetes are significant stroke risk factors for all individuals. Nevertheless, there are risk factors unique to people assigned female at birth, including:
Pregnancy: During pregnancy, changes in the coagulation system put you at increased risk for stroke. This can result in blood clots.
Preeclampsia: Research shows that a history of preeclampsia doubles a woman's risk of stroke later in life.