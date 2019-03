Vaginal yeast infection is a condition that almost every woman experiences at some point of time in her life. According to an estimate, 75 per cent of women globally develop this infection at least once in her lifetime. Also known as vaginal candidiasis, this is a fungal infection characterised by itching in the vagina, swelling, redness, and a burning sensation during urination or sex. Your vagina has a healthy balance of bacteria and yeast cells that are useful for the growth of lactobacilli (responsible for killing harmful bacteria in the vagina by keeping it acidic). When this balance gets disrupted because of any reason, candida, a fungus in the vagina starts multiplying. Increased number of this fungus leads to vaginal yeast infection causing discomfort. Though it can affect anyone, there are certain risk factors that can increase your likelihood of getting vaginal yeast infection. These include certain health conditions and medications, foods high in yeast and hygiene factors.

‘Prevention is better than cure’, runs the saying. It is true for any disease including yeast infection in your vagina. The prevention strategy for this vaginal condition should have a three-prong approach: Identifying the potential causes or risk factors, eating mindfully, and maintaining good vaginal hygiene.

SPOTTING THE TRIGGERS

There are various conditions or factors that promote vaginal yeast infection. If these risk factors are applicable to you, then you need to watch out for the symptoms of vaginal candidiasis and take the necessary actions well in advance.

Uncontrolled diabetes

High blood sugar levels can feed the yeast present in your vagina. According to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, increased glycogen levels (a polysaccharide that stores glucose) during diabetes can bring down the pH in your vagina which helps the yeast thrive. So, controlling diabetes can prevent vaginal yeast infection.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics can potentially kill both good and bad bacteria present in your vagina. The good bacteria keep the vagina slightly acidic. The acidic medium prevents yeast infections. However, their absence in vagina will make it less acidic, which is an ideal environment for yeast growth. If your doctor has prescribed you antibiotics, then you need to be extra cautious about this condition and spot the infection early on. This will help you deal with vaginal candidiasis better.

Increased oestrogen levels

During pregnancy, breastfeeding, or when you are about to reach menopause, the levels of your love hormone, oestrogen, increase. This helps in the growth and survival of the candida fungus, which is responsible for this infection. This can create an imbalance in the bacteria and yeast already present in your private part leading to vaginal yeast infection. Also, taking birth control pills can increase the levels of oestrogen preventing your epithelial cells from acting against Candida.

Weak immune system

When your immune system is weak, it cannot fight any infection effectively, including the yeast attack in your vagina. This condition can also lead to the uncontrolled growth of yeast.

FOOD RULES

The golden rule is cutting back on yeast-containing foods or those that can promote the condition and opting for probiotics.

Avoid refined carbohydrates

Highly refined carbohydrates including white bread, pasta and flour can increase the risk of developing a yeast infection, says National Institute of Health, a US-based research centre. Bread contains yeast, carbon-dioxide and sugar which help in the growth of this fungus in the vagina when combined together.

Cut back on sugar

Your diet may be contributing to your recurring vaginal yeast infections. Meals loaded with sugar- rich foods spike your blood sugar levels helping your vaginal yeast thrive better. Therefore, avoid foods and drinks high in sugar: Ketchup, fruit juice, chocolates, candies, ice cream, bottled smoothies, etc.

Minimise alcohol consumption

Foods used to make alcohol like beer, vodka, whiskey, wine and gin, contain high levels of yeast. They may aggravate your condition if you are already suffering from vaginal yeast infection. Also, these drinks are generally high in sugar content that is associated with yeast infections.

Go for probiotics

Probiotics are found in fermented foods like yogurt. These are live bacteria that help prevent and treat vaginal yeast infection, says a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Having probiotics can help your vagina balance the good and bad bacteria in your body. Some of the good sources for probiotics include kefir, idli, cheese, fermented soybeans, green peas, pickles, and buttermilk.

GOOD VAGINAL HYGIENE

Apart from dietary changes, some lifestyle modifications will also help you prevent vaginal yeast infections. One of them is maintaining a good genital hygiene. This is how you can do that.

Choose cotton underwear

Yeast thrives in moist environment and cotton can effectively absorb unwanted moisture. It helps you keep your private part healthy and dry. An underwear made of nylon can however not absorb the dampness. Therefore, always go for cotton. Also, don’t choose tight-fit ones as they can also keep your genitals warm and moist.

Keep your vagina clean

A clean vagina has low chance of getting infected with yeast. But, do not go too rough to clean it. Doing so may cause irritation. Also, whenever you come out of your bathroom, make sure you wipe from front to back nicely to avoid any bacterial or yeast infection.

Avoid wearing swimsuits for long

Wearing a wet swimsuit for a long duration will keep your vagina moist for that period of time. This may promote the spread of yeast infection.

Change tampons and pads regularly

During your periods, the vagina remains moist. Pads and tampons can in fact trap excess moisture. This extra moist environment can help in the growth of yeast in the vagina. So, keep changing them at an interval of at least 4 hours to avoid yeast infection in your vagina.