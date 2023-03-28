8 Common Health Problems Seen In Women: Early Signs To Watch Out For

Women are more prone certain health conditions than men.

Ladies! Watch out for the signs and symptoms of common health issues in women, and seek timely medical intervention.

Women are often busy striking a balance between their personal and professional lives and end up neglecting their health. Although women and men share many health issues, women have their own unique health problems that require appropriate treatment. Women are also more prone certain health conditions than men like anxiety and depression.

Here, Dr. Anu Vij, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, talks about some of the common health problems occurring in women, as well as the signs and symptoms associated with them.

Heart disease

This can lead to higher mortality and morbidity rates in women. Heart attacks and heart failure incidences are rising in women. Symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain, heartburn. shortness of breath, and weakness in the arm.

Stroke

Did you know? There are two types of stroke - haemorrhagic, or bleeding in the brain, and ischemic, or the blockage of a blood vessel leading to impaired blood flow. The symptoms of a stroke are loss of balance and speech, arm weakness, droopy face, loss of motor skills, and vision impairment. Preeclampsia, a condition causing high blood pressure during pregnancy, can increase your risk for stroke.

Diabetes

This is a common occurrence in women of all age groups and increases the chances of heart disease in women. Women are also more prone to diabetes-related complications, such as blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Gestational diabetes happens during pregnancy wherein the glucose level goes up and other complications develop. Diabetes can lead to red flags such as frequent thirst and urination, feeling hungry, tiredness, dry skin, and blurry vision.

Urinary tract infections

Urinary tract infections happen when the germs get into the urethra and tend to multiply. Symptoms of it are frequent urination, pain or burning when urinating, and cloudy urine.

STIs

One can suffer from STIs such as Chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, Cervical Cancer or Vulval warts owing to human papillomavirus (HPV), which can be prevented with the HPV vaccine. The symptoms of STIs are abnormal discharge from the vagina, pain when peeing, a rash, vaginal bleeding, blisters, and sores around your genitals or anus.

Breast cancer

It is commonly detected in women and the symptoms are swelling of the breast, nipple pain, skin irritation, or dimpling.

Osteoporosis

This leads bones to weaken, making them vulnerable to fractures. Postmenopausal women are at higher risk for fractures linked to osteoporosis. The symptoms of it are back pain, stooped posture, and breaking of the bones.

Menstruation problem

Having heavy, scant, missed, or irregular periods is also a matter of concern in women. Many women also have pre-menstruation syndrome (PMS) and the symptoms are appetite changes, weight gain, abdominal pain, back pain, headache, swelling of the breasts, nausea, constipation, anxiety, and mood swing. These symptoms are witnessed just a few days before menstruation.