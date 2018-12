A chronic pain or discomfort around the opening of your vagina (vulva) with no identifiable cause and which lasts at least three months, can be called as vulvodynia. Women, it can make your life miserable. If you are suffering from it, you will not be able to do your daily chores with ease. You will find it difficult to sit for a long period of time or perform any task, due to that unbearable and frustrating pain and burning or irritation linked to it. You should make sure that you reach out for help if you are suffering from it.

Women who suffer from vulvodynia may experience symptoms like itching, throbbing, stinging, soreness, rawness, dyspareunia and so on. Hormonal changes, injury to or irritation of the nerves surrounding your vulvar region, vaginal infections, allergies and muscle spasm or weakness in the pelvic floor, may put you at the risk of vulvodynia. It involves complications like sexual dysfunction, anxiety, depression, it can also take a toll on your relationship and can lower your productivity. So, just visit your doctor, who will guide you about the proper treatment. Also, you can opt for these solutions to manage it.

1: You should take care while bathing

You should be gentle while you bathe. Try to go for lukewarm or cold water down there. Then, you should use a clean towel to wipe out the area. Remember, not to go overboard. You can soak in a sitz bath, instead of opting for a bubble bath, hot tubs or chlorinated pools. If you are suffering from vulvodynia then use products recommended by your doctor. Do not use any over-the-counter product. Do not self-medicate as it can further invite a host of problems.

2: You should be mindful about what goes into your mouth

If you are suffering from vulvodynia then don’t eat processed foods, caffeine, acidic and sugar-laden foods, which can worsen your symptoms. Include fibrous foods which will be helpful for you.

3: You should avoid strenuous activities

Women, do not do any activities which tend to pressurize your vagina. You can do light stretching, yoga and meditation which can help you to relax and calm down.

4: You should wear the right clothesTry to keep your vaginal area dry. Avoid tight-fitting pants or skirts. Use a skin-friendly fabric and see to it that it is comfortable. Avoid wearing sweaty and tight clothes for a longer period of time.

5:You should maintain a good personal hygiene

You should see to it that you don’t use any chemical products down there if you are suffering from vulvodynia. Stick to these tips and you will be able to manage it.