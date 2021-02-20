Tacking so many things at once force women to neglect their health and ignore the complications that may affect them. Improper diet, bad eating habits, and poor knowledge can lead to nutrient deficiencies in women. Inadequate vitamins and minerals in the system can lead to many infections and health problems. However, a healthy diet can help avoid the progression of health disorders. This is the reason why it is essential to know the most common nutrient deficiencies that affect women. Also Read - Six in 10 women and children in India are anaemic: Try these tips to prevent aneamia

Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women

Here are 5 of the most common nutrient deficiencies in women that can affect their health: Also Read - Iron Deficiency: 8 Signs you may have anaemia

Iron Deficiency

Iron deficiency or anaemia is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies in women because they menstruate and lose blood at least once a month. Women need to make up for that loss with more iron, which is why it is crucial to get enough iron in our daily diet. Pregnant women need to be more careful about their iron levels. Symptoms of iron deficiency include extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, brittle nails, and swollen tongue in worst cases. Some of the good sources of calcium include fortified breakfast cereal, white beans, spinach, kidney beans and foods rich in vitamin C like citrus fruits. Also Read - Make these iodine rich foods a part of your daily diet

Vitamin D Deficiency

Do you not get enough sunlight? While vitamin D is available in the best natural form to people, for some reason it is another common vitamin that most women tend to miss out. But what most people don’t realize is that vitamin D performs many functions in the system. This vitamin is essential for many body processes, including maintaining a healthy immune system and bones. Symptoms of the deficiency include poor bone health, depression in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. You may also experience pain in the bones, muscle weakness and lethargy if you are vitamin D deficient.

Hypocalcemia (Calcium Deficiency)

Hypoglycemia refers to a disease that occurs when the blood has low levels of calcium, which is an essential mineral for the bones. As women get older, they become more prone to problems like osteoporosis or loss of density too. The problem with having a calcium deficiency is that you often won’t know until it is too late. Regular check-ups may help you determine the condition earlier and seek help. While dairy products are great sources of dietary calcium, many leafy greens also contain this mineral.

Iodine Deficiency

Iodine is an important mineral required by the body to produce thyroid hormones, responsible to control metabolism, body temperature and more. It is one of the most common deficiencies in the body that is especially dangerous for pregnant women and may cause intellectual disabilities in the fetus. Weight gain, fatigue, feeling cold all the time and thinning hair are the most common symptoms of this deficiency. Dairy products, seafood, eggs and grain-containing foods are all great sources of iodine.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

It is one vitamin that often tops the list of deficiencies. It is essential for making red blood cells, promoting digestion and neurological function. Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in older women, although women of any age can experience it. Anaemia, swollen tongue, difficulty in thinking clearly, fatigue, muscle weakness, tingling and numbing in the limbs are the signs and symptoms of this condition. Women who are vegetarians are more likely to suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency because many animal products are rich in this nutrient.