Have you noticed a change in your menstrual cycle during the lockdown? Doctors are reporting that more women are complaining about irregular periods and menstrual problems now than ever before. A recent survey by Everteen a feminine hygiene brand revealed that more than 41 per cent of women in India experienced an unusually irregular gap in their periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6th annual Menstrual Hygiene Survey released on the eve of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 which was observed on May 28 suggested that increased stress and anxiety levels could be a possible reason for period irregularities in these