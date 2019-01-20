1 / 5

Hearing Loss

Are you having hearing problems? Deafness, hearing impairment, deafness or hearing loss is the total or partial inability to hear sounds. It generally occurs when your inner ear or nerve is damaged. Exposure to loud noise, ageing, high fever, or stroke is some of the common causes of hearing loss. However, people suffering from diabetes, kidney diseases or tumour in the ears are also susceptible to hearing loss. In such cases, you have to rely on medical treatments as no home remedy would be able to treat the problem completely. You will have to rely on hearing aids, cochlear implants, and sign language to help you communicate. Some people may experience a temporary hearing loss due to ear wax, infection in the ear or change in the air pressure that you would feel when an aeroplane takes off. This type of hearing loss is can be cured with the help of home remedies, which can enhance the circulatory diseases that leads to hearing loss, tackles ear infection and eliminates ear wax that blocks that path of sound waves.