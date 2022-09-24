World Lung Day 2022: All We Need To Do To Breathe Healthily

The theme for World Lung Day for 2022 is "Lung health for all."

World Lung Day 2022: Our lungs are something we occasionally take for granted. However, we might not consider lung health's importance until we have a respiratory issue. Our lungs eliminate carbon dioxide from our bodies while supplying oxygen to the other organs. The condition of our lungs and the development of respiratory problems can be influenced by genetics, illness, and the environment. In light of this, to make people aware of the need for healthy lungs, World Lung Day (WLD) is celebrated worldwide every year on the 25th of September. It is a day to promote lung health advocacy and action, an opportunity for us all to unite and promote better lung health globally. Moreover, the COVID pandemic has highlighted stark inequalities in lung health, so the theme for World Lung Day for 2022 is "Lung health for all".

Dr Shivali Ahlawat, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd, Head- National Reference Laboratory, Gurugram & Head- East & South Regional Labs, shares precautions for all

Avoid smoking: Smoking can cause breathing difficulties by constricting the airways. It results in long-term lung swelling or inflammation, which can cause chronic diseases like lung cancer and bronchitis. In addition, it damages lung tissues over time and could lead to severe alterations.

Reduce exposure to indoor pollutants: Radon, home and workplace pollutants, and passive smoking can start or exacerbate lung issues. Therefore, we should check for radon in our house. And, if we are unwell from indoor pollutants, consulting a medical practitioner should be an immediate measure.

Limit exposure to outdoor pollution: The outside air may occasionally be unhealthy to breathe. However, we can maintain healthy living by being aware of outdoor air pollution and taking practical measures to minimize prolonged exposure.

Get regular check-ups: Even when you feel healthy, routine check-ups can help prevent serious diseases. This is especially relevant for lung diseases, which might go unnoticed until it is severe. In addition, a medical practitioner has the expertise to check and address any respiratory issues in the body.

Get regular check-ups: Even when you feel healthy, routine check-ups can help prevent serious diseases. This is especially relevant for lung diseases, which might go unnoticed until it is severe. In addition, a medical practitioner has the expertise to check and address any respiratory issues in the body.

Exercise has the potential to maintain the lungs' healthy regardless of age, weight, size, or if someone has a chronic disease or disability. Tests: Blood testing, ECHO, CT scan, Arterial blood gases (ABG), Endobronchial ultrasound, Pulmonary function tests (PFTs), X-rays, and ventilation-perfusion scan are some tests which can be conducted to identify any lung-related issues.

Conclusion

Our lungs do more than only filter out waste gases like carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide; they also keep our bodies oxygenated. Additionally, our immune system depends on our lungs. Therefore, preventing these harmful substances from entering our systems and causing illness also aids in maintaining our physical well-being.