Post Covid Effects On Lungs: How To Take Care Of Your Lungs Post Covid?

What Long-Term Effects Does Covid Have On The Lungs?

What are the long-term effects of covid on the lungs: As covid-19 new variants are coming into daily life, you must live with it and obey all appropriate covid behaviour. But if you get infected with covid and are now in a recovery state. Then Dr Ankit Singhal, a pulmonologist at Sri Balaji Action medical institute, New Delhi, shares seven things to take care of post covid.

1) Do not over-exert: Give your body some time to recover and start doing your routine work in gradually increasing order

2) Nutritious diet: Due to covid-19 infection, nutrient deficiency in the body leads to generalized weakness, lethargy, and weight loss. So change your eating habits with a diet rich in multivitamins, minerals, green vegetables, a high protein diet, boiled eggs

3) Regular exercise: Schedule your daily living with morning and evening walks, running or cycling. In addition, you may go to the gym. Always start with the lowest level and then increase gradually.

4) Work on your memory: As the virus is known to cause alteration in memory cells, you can repair your cognitive abilities by doing daily meditation and playing memory games and puzzles.

5) Make the way forward: You can gradually get into your routine. Try to involve all family members and friends in all your activities. Try to jump to everyday life slowly

6) Try to look for warning signs: If any symptoms of cough, breathlessness, weakness, chest pain, headache or any other pain are present for more than three weeks, try to consult a doctor

7) Adequate sleep and avoid fried food, tobacco and alcohol: As the virus is known to cause sleep disturbances, stomach metabolism is also altered, so try to take adequate sleep and avoid long night outs and parties. In addition, try to avoid junk food and any smoking and alcohol intake.