Wearing masks are important to reduce the effects of coronavirus. But it can make it difficult for you to breathe properly. Here’s how you can strengthen your lungs.

Wearing masks has become an integral part of our lives ever since the pandemic took over the world by a storm. Face covering is the new normal and masks are a legal requirement when you step out of the house. It is important to follow this precautionary measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Unfortunately, masks may make it difficult to breathe and make you uncomfortable. It can be worse for people suffering from respiratory diseases. Also Read - 5 Myths about wearing a face mask you should stop believing

How Masks Affect Your Breathing?

Do you remember science lessons about the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in our bodies? For the unversed, our lungs are responsible to bring oxygen into our system and take out carbon dioxide. This method is called respiration. Wearing a tight mask or wearing it for prolonged periods may trap the carbon dioxide, which can be dangerous for your health. Strengthening the lungs is one of the best ways to develop tolerance against CO2. Also Read - Wearing face masks with valves to protect yourself from COVID-19? Stop now!

How Can You Strengthen Your Lungs?

It is better to follow certain tips to keep your lungs healthy. Plus, it is better to practice prevention before things get worse. Here are some tips to keep your lungs healthy: Also Read - An hour of sunlight will disinfect this cotton face mask: Get one now

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing or belly breathing can help you strengthen the diaphragm muscles, which, in turn, helps the lungs function more efficiently. It engages the diaphragm and helps the lungs fill with air by moving down and then push air out of the lungs as it moves back up.

Exercise

When you exercise, your body becomes more efficient at getting oxygen into the bloodstream and transporting it to the working muscles. When you exercise regularly, your muscles will require less amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide, which will help strengthen the lungs. It can also help increase the strength and function of your muscles.

Stay Hydrated

It is essential to drink enough water as dehydration can cause the mucus to thicken and get sticky. This may slow down respiration and make you vulnerable to illnesses and allergies. So, drink water throughout the day to strengthen your lungs and keep overall health in check.

Improve Posture

Did you know that bad posture can affect your lung health? Several studies have shown that poor posture reduces lung capacity and expiratory flow, which can lead to respiratory illnesses. Sit and stand straight without hunching your back, and keep your chest lifted.

Load Up On Antioxidants

Fruits and vegetables that contain antioxidants may protect the lungs from oxidative damage by supporting the normal hydration of airway surfaces, according to a study published in Maedica – a Journal of Clinical Medicine. Berries, fruits, nuts, chocolate, red wine, green tea, tomatoes, vitamin C and E-rich foods are some of the best sources of antioxidants you can include in your diet.

Avoid Smoking

You probably already know that smoking can increase your risk of lung diseases, like Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). When you smoke, you inhale a thousand of chemicals including nicotine, carbon dioxide and tar, which can damage your lungs. Regardless of how old you are, quitting smoking may help strengthen the lungs.