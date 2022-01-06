Double-Lung Transplant Conducted Without ECMO, On Beating Heart, Without A Single Blood Transfusion

Representational image

Doctors in Hyderabad achieve new milestone in lung transplantation. They conducted a double-lung transplant for Pulmonary Alvealar Microlithiasis without ECMO, on beating heart, without a single blood transfusion.

Lungs are part of the respiratory system that help us breathe to survive. The main job of the lungs is to bring oxygen into our body and get rid of carbon dioxide and other waste gases. However, a variety of diseases and conditions can damage your lungs and cause breathing issues. In advanced lung failure, a lung transplant may be recommended for people who have found no benefit from medications or other treatments. Depending on the patient's condition, the surgical procedure may involve replacing one of the lungs (single-lung transplant) or both of them (double-lung transplant) with the healthy lungs, usually from a deceased donor.

In a remarkable feat, doctors of Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad successfully performed a double-lung transplant for Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis without ECMO, on beating heart, without a single blood transfusion.

Double-lung transplant forPulmonary Alvealar Microlithiasis

[Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO machine is like a heart-lung machine often used during open-heart surgery. It pumps blood from the patient's body to an artificial lung that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to the body].

Pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis is a rare, inherited lung disease characterised by accumulation of calcium deposits known as microliths or calcospherites in the small air sacs (alveoli) located throughout the lungs. As the disease progresses, one may develop pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, and respiratory failure.

Venkatasha Rao, a 47-year-old priest from Kakinada, had lost his lung function due to Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis. He was in advanced lung failure, requiring constant oxygen support. Every day he needed 5 to 7-liter/min oxygen to maintain saturation of more than 90 per cent.

Post assessment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, he was recommended for a double lung transplant. After a short waiting period, he underwent an ABO compatible lung transplant. After double lung transplantation, he was discharged without supplemental oxygen. He is now in off oxygen totally and leading a normal and healthy life.

You may like to read

"This is a milestone for lung transplantation," said Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Surgical Director - Lung, Heart, Heart-Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support, who performed the procedure.

"Pulmonary Alvealar Microlithiasis is a very rare and complex disease. Most of the people in our country do it by using ECMO. We have successfully done the surgery without ECMO, on beating heart, without a single blood transfusion. This is the safest for the patient. Therefore, he could walk on the fourth postoperative day, and could be discharged on the eleventh post-operation day from the hospital," he added.

Further elaborating on the case, Dr. Apar Jindal, Director - Advance Lung Failure, Transplant Pulmonologist, Co-Director - Lung Failure Unit, stated, "Venkatesh Rao was a very typical, unique and difficult case. The disease that he had Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis is characterized by the formation of micro-stones which are basically calcium depositions in the lungs. Therefore, the entire lungs become hard like a rock and therefore non-collapsable. A successful lung transplant can give a new lease on life, a second inning in your life. That is the satisfaction and wonder of this procedure."

Postoperative care important for better outcome

According to Dr.Ravi Kanth, Anesthesiologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, lung transplantation is now a well-accepted and routine treatment for selected, assessed patients with terminal respiratory illness.

Explaining the challenges and complexities involved, Dr. Kanth said, "Perioperative management of these patients is challenging, anesthesiologist require expertise in several areas including cardiac, thoracic anesthesia, TOE, immunology, and transplant medicine."

He continued, "Postoperative care also plays a major role in the outcome. These patients require a coordinated response from an anesthesiologist, surgeons, and perfusionists. Most of the transplants are performed off-pump with the exception of severe PAH, Rv dysfunction. They are monitored using PA cath with cardiac output, TEE, Bronchoscopy intraoperatively."

Watch out for these warning signs of lung disease: trouble breathing, shortness of breath, a cough that won't go away, coughing up blood or mucus, pain or discomfort when breathing in or out.