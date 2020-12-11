Interstitial lung disease affects millions of people across the globe. Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance are now said to be risk factors for developing pulmonary fibrosis. People with pre-diabetes or diabetes who live in ozone-polluted areas may have an increased risk for an irreversible disease with a high mortality rate. These findings are especially important today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where there is a heightened concern for the convergence of health effects from air pollution and SARS-CoV-2 in susceptible populations. A new study published in the Environmental Health Perspectives connects insulin resistance and repetitive ozone exposure