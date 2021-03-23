Recently we have seen many researchers studying the environmental factors and lifestyle habits of pregnant women to see how it may affect the health of their child. But till now nobody looked into how it may affect the semen quality of young men. Two years ago researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) Switzerland showed that only 38 per cent of Swiss men had semen parameters above the thresholds set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for fertile men. To get to the bottom of this epidemiologists from the Institut de recherche en santé environnement et travail (IRSET Rennes France)