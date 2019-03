1 / 5

If you have ever scraped your knee on pavement, it means then you’ve already experienced an abrasion. It is superficial rub or wearing off of the skin, which is generally caused by a scrape or the friction of skin rubbing against a surface. Abrasions are generally painful and bleed right away. Often, an abrasion is minor, yet it’s still a wound that needs to be treated properly in order to prevent infection and encourage optimal healing. And, to do that you don’t need to go very far. There are foods, essential oils and household items that can help you encourage healing and ward off harmful bacteria. Read on to know about them.