Brain tumors

In this breakthrough research, scientists trapped the herpes virus in stem cells and used them to specifically target brain tumors. This experiment significantly improved survival rates in mice with the most common brain tumor in humans, glioblastoma multiforme. Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) were used as effective drug delivery systems and used to carry the cancer fighting virus. This virus helped debulking the tumour when it passed from the stem cells into tumorous cells. This technique has helped designing new treatment for this cancer.