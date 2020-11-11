There is an urgent need to look for sustainable solutions and be more aggressive towards controlling air pollution more so with the COVID-19 pandemic being around as it can lead to a huge burden of diseases if both get combined said AIIMS director. There is definitely an ongoing wave especially in many parts of India and air pollution is making it worse AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said at ASSOCHAM webinar on 'COVID-19-Coming of the Second Wave: Myth or Reality' according to a statement by the industry body. So we need to act on multiple fronts to get hold as far