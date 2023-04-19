Director Raj Chakraborty Hospitalised Due To Urinary Tract Infection: 10 Signs Your Bladder Is In Trouble

Raj Chakraborty Health Update: The director and producer doesn't have any serious medical issues but doctors have advised him to remain admitted for some additional tests.

Renowned Tollywood director and producer, Raj Chakraborty has been diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection. According to the reports, he was hospitalised in Kolkata earlier this week following mild discomfort and pain. Speaking to the media, hospital sources have said that Raj doesn't have any serious medical issues but doctors have advised him to remain admitted and sun a few other tests. Sources have also revealed that the director cum producer is in stable condition now and will be discharged soon. What raises a person's risk of suffering Urinary Tract Infection, what health complications can it cause and how long does it take for a patient to recover completely from this disease? Let's understand the disease in detail.

What Is Urinary Tract Infection?

Urinary Tract Infection, also known as UTI is a condition that occurs when there is an infection in any part of the urinary system. Our urinary system includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Most infections involve the lower urinary tract the bladder and the urethra. This means a UTI could signal that there is an infection in any of these organs and it should be managed immediately.

How dangerous can the infection turn if proper care is not given on time? If an infection is limited to the bladder, it can be painful and cause discomfort in carrying out everyday work. It can majorly affect the usual functioning of the body. But if the condition is serious, then certain health problems can result if a UTI spreads to the kidneys.

Symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection

If you are worried about your urinary system and undetected infection growing in there, look out for these signs and symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI):

Lower abdominal pain A strong urge to pee or urinate Abdominal tenderness Pain in the pelvic region Cloudy looking urine Blood in the urine Bloody urethral discharge. Difficulty beginning to urinate or inability to empty the bladder Leakage of urine Painful urination

All the above symptoms should be taken seriously, and shouldn't be ignored at any cost.