live

Dipika Kakar Health Updates: TV Actress Diagnosed With New Cyst Amid Battle With Liver Cancer; To Undergo A Surgery Tomorrow | LIVE Updates

Dipika Kakar Latest Health Updates: Just months after bravely battling liver cancer and undergoing a gruelling 14-hour surgery, Dipika Kakar is once again facing a health scare. The actress, who had been recovering steadily, has recently developed a stomach cyst.

Dipika Kakar Health Updates: TV Actress Diagnosed With New Cyst Amid Battle With Liver Cancer; To Undergo A Surgery Tomorrow | LIVE Updates

Dipika Kakar Health Updates: Famous television actress Dipika Kakar is once again in the headlines, but this time, it is not due to her successful battle with liver cancer. As per the recent reports, Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a stomach cyst, and she is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow. Sharing the devastating news, Dipika's husband, and TV actor, Shoaib Ibrahim explained that Dipika had experienced mild stomach pain together with left shoulder discomfort. The couple chose to disregard the symptoms because she had previously undergone major surgery for liver cancer. Doctors recommended a scan, which showed a small cyst that measured approximately 13 mm in her abdomen. Talking about the scheduled surgery, Shoaib added that the doctors recommended a small operation to remove the cyst after they evaluated the medical documents. The surgical procedure will take less time than expected because it will involve straightforward tasks. According to medical reports, the doctors intend to perform a minimally invasive procedure to treat the cyst. Dipika will require three to four days in the hospital for her treatment and recovery period. Read on to know the complete timeline of the actress' health battle and how dangerous the new condition is that she is battling is.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE NEWS UPDATES