Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the nose and throat of a patient. Sometimes it may also affect the skin. It is easily preventable if caught in time but may otherwise prove to be fatal. Today there are vaccines available and most countries vaccinate babies against this disease. But in some low- and middle-income countries diphtheria can still cause sporadic outbreaks in unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated communities. According to reports the number of diphtheria cases reported globally has being increasing gradually. In 2018 there were 16651 reported cases more than double the yearly average for 1996-2017 (8105