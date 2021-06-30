Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here following complaints of breathlessness as a precautionary measure ten days after he was discharged according to hospital sources. The 98-year-old screen icon -- who was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital a non-COVID-19 facility -- was admitted to the medical facility yesterday and is doing fine they added. Speaking to the media one of the hospital insiders said He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation the family decided to take him to