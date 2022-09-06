Digital Detox: 4 Hours Of Tech Cleanse Everyday Will Transform Your Health

Do you feel incapable of leaving your phone or iPad away from you for even five minutes? Know how digital detox can transform your health.

Do you feel incapable of leaving your phone or iPad away from you for even five minutes? This is pretty much the scenario with a lot of people in this generation of heavy, fast and fancy technology. And each day the number of technology owned by one person keeps on increasing. All important works are also being done in the internet. There is no way to stay away from it. Research shows that about 61% of people admit they're addicted to the internet and their digital screens. Worse, that constant connection can also take a toll on your quality of life and overload your senses. That's why taking a break from your numerous social media apps and some time away from screens could help be good for your mental and physical health. And that's where a digital detox comes in.

KNOW THE BENEFITS OF DOING A DIGITAL DETOX

Unplugging yourself from your devices or making the effort to use them less can help improve your quality of life by helping you:

Help You Calm Down And Feel Content

Researchers have conducted several social experiments which concluded that taking few hours of break from digital devices has a significant impact on stress levels. It will help people focus better, stay in touch with the present ad pay more attention to the surroundings.

Be More Productive

Once you start the digital detox process, you will realize the amount of time you are saving. Posting, scrolling and surfing on the internet is very time consuming and most people do not realize it until they spend few hours offline. This way you will become more productive. You will have plenty of time to focus on yourself, you can do the things you have been planning for months but never gotten around to actually doing them.

Feel Better About Yourself

Social media can become very toxic at times. People constantly post about their lives and none of these posts are realistic. This affects other people who might be going through a difficult period. But, nothing you see on social media is real. But there is this constant competition of posting fancy and happy things. This can get very unhealthy and at times logging out of these platforms will feel like a relief. People often forget their real personality because of social media. A digital detox will help reconnect you to yourself.

Get Healthier

Excess screen time is also very bad for your eyes. It can leave your eyes dry or you might experience blurry vision, teary eyes, eyes strain and headaches. Excessive use of electronics also can lead to shoulder and back problems as you hunch over to look at your screen. Disconnecting can provide relief to various parts of your body. The longer you stay glued to your screen, the longer you are just sitting inactive. This is also very unhealthy.

Sleep Better

Your body and brain adjusts to your daily routine and runs on a clock everyday. When it is time for your to sleep, the brain releases melatonin which helps you get a good night sleep. But, electronic devices keeps the brain alert and delays the release of melatonin. This can lead to symptoms of insomnia or inability to get quality sleep. You should especially not use electronic devices just before going to bed.

HOW TO DO A TECH DETOX?

Doing a tech cleanse can be difficult if your profession depends completely on it. Some people have jobs that require them to be online all day. But this can get really unhealthy after a point if all you are doing all day is staying glued to your devices. So, even for those people, you can strategize your screen time in a way that you can also rest your eyes and enjoy some time away from all electronic devices.

There are two ways for you to learn to limit your screen time.

Measure the time you absolutely require to use the internet. This will comprise of mainly your professional work time. Since, this is a priority, you should not compromise this time.

Measure the duration of technology use when you are on your personal time. Measure and compare the time you are just needlessly scrolling on Instagram or Facebook. You will know that that is where you cut down the digital time and focus on something else like a book or physical activities.