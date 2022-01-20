Digestive Problems On The Rise During COVID 3rd Wave; Here's Why You Shouldn’t Ignore Tummy Problems

Don’t Ignore Tummy Problems During 3rd wave

Did you realise that ignoring gastrointestinal problems during the COVID-19 pandemic can put you in danger? It is critical to see a doctor and address your stomach problems as soon as possible.

During the lockdown, a majority of people have become stressed and anxious, and this took a toll on their digestive system and the way the gut functions. On getting anxious, one may become constipated or have diarrhoea as the anxiety will change the way muscles are used to control how one poops. One will also feel anxious, or there will be heartburn after reading news related to Covid-19. Thus, stress-related digestive problems are on the rise during a pandemic. Stress causes nausea, bloating, heartburn, and even changes in the bowel pattern. Are you aware? Stress can make you take constant trips to the loo. Stress leads to binge eating and when you eat sugary or fatty foods then your digestive system will suffer.

Did you know ignoring stomach problems amid pandemics will worsen your condition and land you in trouble? It is the need of the hour to consult the doctor and manage your stomach woes. Do not take your tummy problems lightly at all. Read on to know more about this, and follow the essential tips given in the article below.

Stomach Problems On A Rise During Pandemic

Not only this, but lockdown also invited a sedentary lifestyle that involved no movement or exercise, increases alcohol consumption, smoking, lack of fibre, eating too much junk, spicy and oily food which also gave a tough time to the gut. One's digestive health went for a toss and the bowel movements became irregular. Many people tried new dishes during lockdown that were also unhealthy, certain immunity-boosting kadhas also led to abdominal distress, and even work from home also caused tummy trouble as people hardly would just eat and sit in front of the laptops or computers. Thus, many people complained of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), acidity, excessive belching, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), abdominal cramping. Thus, one will have to adopt certain lifestyle changes that can improve one's gut health and ease digestion.

Vital Tips To Tackle Your Tummy Problems

Follow these tips to combat your stomach problems:

Drink a lot of water that can help you to flush out toxins from the body.

Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, and lentils. Eating foods containing fibre will help one to avoid constipation. Do not drink alcohol or smoke. Besan (gram flour) and maida (white flour) are better avoided when it comes to your gut health.

Avoid eating pizza, pasta, namkeens, Chinese, samosa, vada, ready-to-eat foods, cake, pastries, sweets, desserts, or colas.

Exercise on a daily basis to maintain optimum weight and stay stress-free. Yoga and meditation can help you to relax and calm down.

Get enough sleep, and follow proper meal timings. Eat-in limited quantity and do not sleep immediately after a heavy meal.

(The article is contributed by Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai)

