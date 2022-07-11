Difficulty Swallowing Food Or Water? Look Out For Esophagus Cancer And Its Symptoms

If you face difficulties while eating your food, if you choke or cough whenever you eat or drink, it could be a sign of dysphagia, which is the most common symptom of esophageal cancer. Sometimes because of esophagus cancer, the food that you swallow can come back up through the nose or mouth. This might happen when you are lying down because it is easier for food to travel back up into the esophagus. This can worsen the symptom.

Another symptom of esophageal cancer is difficulty in chewing your food. This, in turn, will make you try to swallow food, which hasn't been chewed properly, causing more pain or discomfort. You may also have a feeling that something is stuck in your throat. You might not be able to notice dysphagia initially. The symptoms are usually mild initially. However, as the cancer grows, it usually gets worse and more painful as the opening in the esophagus will get smaller and smaller.

What Is Esophageal Cancer?

This is one of the most common types of cancer that people might get. It occurs along the line of the esophagus or the food pipe. The cancer usually starts from the cells that line the inside of the esophagus, which make the passage narrower making it difficult for people to eat or drink. There are different stages of this cancer. It might start off with difficulties in swallowing but at later stages a patient might be experiencing pain and bleeding in the esophagus. It is important for people to recognize the symptoms before the condition gets worse.

Symptoms That You Should Be Aware Of

Many symptoms of esophageal cancer are usually dismissed by the sufferers as something not serious and as something which will resolve on its own. Apart from having difficulty eating and swallowing your food, you may experience:

Nausea

Vomiting

Acid reflux

Heartburn

Cough

Loss of appetite

Tiredness

Pain in the chest

Hoarse voice

Tips To Reduce Risks Of Esophageal Cancer

There are a number of healthy and positive lifestyle changes you can do to cut your risk of developing esophageal cancer. Try to avoid smoking, excess alcohol and tobacco consumption and. Cutting these down will reduce your chances of getting cancer in you esophagus.

Aside from following these, it is important to eat a healthy and nutritious diet that includes vegetables and fruits. Adding a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables to your diet is going to benefit you in both the short and long run. Obesity could be a factor. Maintain a healthy weight by getting regular exercise and eating a balanced, healthy diet.

