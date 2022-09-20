Difficulty In Expressing Emotions? Check Out 6 Signs Of Emotional Unavailability

Some people have a genuine inability to express emotions and this can lead to other mental health issues.

Emotional availability is referred to as the inability to maintain emotional connections of any kind. Some people in particular find it extra difficult to show emotions or be emotionally available. People who have issues expressing emotions could also find it difficult to be in relationships be it romantic or with their own family members.

This condition can be difficult to identify in people. People who do not express their current emotion are very good at hiding what they are actually feeling. Even if they might be unable to express their feelings, they will not seem like that up front. They might seem the exact opposite. They might even be very friendly and happy all the time. Individuals who are emotionally distant might also have the amazing ability to sense when others are distressed and be able to lift their spirits. So, you might not know what they are going through on the inside.

6 SIGNS THAT A PERSON IS UNABLE TO EXPRESS EMOTIONS

Being emotionally unavailable can range from just not being able to express themselves emotionally or in some serious cases, being absolutely emotionless and non-empathetic. Here are the signs that you can spot.

A General Lack Of Empathy

People who have difficulty showing emotions have the habit of frequently shutting off their feelings and might even lack insight. This can lead to the inability to understand and share other peoples emotions. It could also lead to a lack of empathy.

A Tendency To Avoid Commitments

Commitment is a challenging concept for people who are emotionally unavailable. It can be very challenging for them because of this very fact. They might not be able to ever be serious in a relationship or take it to the next step. Two common indicators of emotional unavailability in both men and women are apprehension of attachment and apprehension of being too intimate.

Avoid Intimacy

A person who is emotionally unavailable could be afraid of closeness and revealing their deep thoughts and feelings with you. Some people's uneasiness with vulnerability causes them to remove themselves from their own experiences and emotions, which makes it incredibly difficult for them to connect emotionally deeply and intimately with others. Though this isn't always true, a lack of physical intimacy or eye contact could also be signs of emotional unavailability.

Being Too Emotionally Independent

People who are emotionally unavailable frequently present as fiercely independent and self-sufficient. This is a delusion adopted to avoid showing emotional vulnerability. Though occasionally an excessive demand for alone time in a relationship might be a reflection of uneasiness with intimacy, wanting a little distance in a partnership can be a sign of emotional control and fortitude.

Getting Defensive

A person who is emotionally unavailable might have a tendency to get defensive about it. It is difficult to get them to admit that they have an issue of being emotionally detached. Their issues might even start impacting other people. They have trouble trusting others, which may also cause them to become emotionally detached.

Avoid Emotional Connections

If a person never wishes to talk about their problems in depth, it is a serious sign of emotional unavailability. This might be more clear especially in relationships. People who face this problem are also never feel like opening up to other people. Their first reaction might be to avoid any kind of major issues in life. This can become a serious problem later on and experts advice that they take professional help.