Difficulty In Breathing Could Be A Sign of Aortic Stenosis: All You Need To Know About Deadly Heart Valve Disease

Modern medicine has advanced dramatically, yet one of the most common causes of sudden cardiac death continues to go undetected: heart valve disease, particularly aortic stenosis. This condition remains an unrecognized epidemic among elderly people.

The problem is not that the disease is rare. The problem is that it is silent and goes unnoticed. A man visits a clinic complaining of difficulty breathing. His daughter convinced him to get checked after watching him struggle to climb stairs and stop doing activities he used to enjoy. He thinks it's just aging. The symptoms were written off as stress. No one truly listened to what his heart was telling him. This pattern repeats constantly.

Aortic Stenosis: Hidden Burden of Undiagnosed Heart Valve Disease

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sudheer Koganti, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, specialist in Structural heart disease and Heart Failure, explains - India is aging quickly, and with this change comes a serious burden of heart disease that the healthcare system is not fully prepared to address. Worldwide, aortic stenosis affects 2 3% of people over 65, nearly doubling to 5% in those over 75. India has over 180-190 million people aged 60 and above, meaning 3 4 million elderly Indians may have significant aortic stenosis.

What stands out is the change in what causes this disease. Ten years ago, rheumatic valve disease was most common. Today, degenerative calcific aortic stenosis, the disease of aging is becoming more common in urban hospitals. India is experiencing the same types of heart disease as western countries, but without the same systems for early detection.

Importance of Early Aortic Stenosis Diagnosis EXPLAINED

Aortic stenosis develops slowly. The disease is quiet for years until, in the patient's 70s or 80s, the valve hardens and crosses a critical point. Once symptoms appear, shortness of breath, chest pain, or dizziness the situation becomes dangerous. A patient with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis who does not receive treatment has a life expectancy of about 2 3 years.

There is a narrow window of time when treatment would help greatly, but the heart has not yet suffered permanent damage. If this window is missed, the patient's heart function deteriorates progressively.

Aortic Stenosis Symptoms in the Elderly

The symptoms are not hidden. They are simply not always recognized or are mistaken for normal aging. A woman mentions she cannot walk as far as before and hears "You're 72. This is normal." A man reports fatigue and hears "You're stressed." Another patient mentions dizziness and hears "Your blood pressure is low." The real problem gets explained away.

Echocardiography for Aortic Stenosis Diagnosis

Echocardiography, an ultrasound of the heart is the best way to diagnose valve disease. It is not expensive, not uncomfortable, and takes about thirty minutes. Yet how many 65-year-olds in India have had this test? This is not a technology problem. It is a problem of awareness.

Current medical guidelines are clear: severe aortic stenosis that causes symptoms requires treatment. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) has improved greatly, even for elderly patients. Modern artificial valves last a long time and work well for at least seven years and longer.

TAVR and Aortic Valve Replacement: Treatment Options for Severe Aortic Stenosis

Research consistently shows that patients who undergo valve replacement before irreversible heart damage sets in have significantly better outcomes, lower mortality, better heart function, and a far higher quality of life. Those who delay, even by months, often face a harder recovery and a permanently weakened heart. The disease does not wait. Neither should the patient.

Patients over 60 with unexplained shortness of breath or decreasing ability to exercise should ask for an echocardiogram. Early referral to a heart specialist can be life-changing. Families should encourage elderly relatives to get checked. Healthcare systems should push for early detection programs and community screening.

Heart valve disease is not rare and not untreatable. In India, it is simply not recognized soon enough. A simple test today can save a life tomorrow. But only if that test is actually done.

