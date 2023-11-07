Different Types of Heart Attacks: How to Recognize the Signs and Symptoms of Heart Attack

VERIFIED

Different Types of Heart Attacks: How to Recognize the Signs and Symptoms of Heart Attack

Do you know your body gives you certain signs and symptoms a month before you suffer a heart attack? Read on to know everything.

Suppose you are asked to film a sequence of a person getting a heart attack. What will be your first instinct? Your hand is squeezing your chest, right? The symptoms of a heart attack are not always loud, and the underlying process may differ for different people, explains Dr Sucharita, Medical Officer at CHC Healthwatch.

"The symptoms of a heart attack differ. Certain individuals just have minor symptoms. Others suffer from severe symptoms. Some people experience no symptoms." she adds.

Heart Attack: Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms

A heart attack may have different causes and symptoms, but what happens inside? "A heart attack occurs when an obstructed artery hinders the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the heart. Without prompt reopening of the blocked artery, the region of the heart typically supplied by that artery starts to deteriorate," explains Dr Sucharita.

TRENDING NOW

A heart attack's causes, symptoms, and effects differ depending on the person's lifestyle, age, habits, and even gender. "There is more than one way it can strike; while the heart doesn't stop beating, it has serious effects and may even lead to permanent organ failure." she elaborates.

How to Identify the Different Types of Heart Attacks

Symptoms of heart attacks can differ significantly from person to person, depending on several factors. "While the most basic symptoms remain the same for every patient, the degree of these vary. Some people may experience it for longer periods, for others, it may look like a wave passing. For women, suppose the symptoms may look like unusual fatigue, dizziness and nausea, discomfort in the neck area and even in the gut sometimes." Dr. Sucharita adds.

Gender

Women may experience heart attack symptoms differently from men. They are more likely to report atypical symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting than classic chest pain.

You may like to read

Age

Younger individuals may experience milder symptoms or not recognize them as heart attack symptoms, leading to delayed treatment. Older adults are more likely to have classic symptoms.

Underlying Health Conditions

People with diabetes may have nerve damage that affects their ability to perceive pain, making it harder to recognize heart attack symptoms. Those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a family history of heart disease are at a higher risk and may experience symptoms earlier or more severely.

Types of Heart Attack

"When we say the different ways in which a heart attack strikes, we are not just addressing the varied symptoms but also different types of heart attacks." Dr. Sucharita elaborates.

STEMI

It is one of the most severe forms of heart attack and is typically caused by the complete blockage of a coronary artery. In this type, the symptoms are often intense, including classic chest pain or discomfort and radiation of pain to the left arm, neck, jaw, or back.

NSTEMI

NSTEMI is less severe than STEMI but involves partial coronary artery blockage. Symptoms can be subtler, including chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, and fatigue.

Silent Heart Attacks

Silent heart attacks are a particularly concerning category. In these cases, individuals experience a heart attack without noticeable symptoms or with such mild symptoms that they go unnoticed. These events are especially dangerous because people might not seek medical attention until significant damage has occurred.

Summing Up

Recognizing the diverse ways a heart attack can strike is crucial for early detection and treatment. While chest pain is the classic symptom, other signs like shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea, and even cold sweats can indicate a heart attack. "It's essential to be aware of these various presentations, particularly if you have risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, or a family history of heart disease. When in doubt, it's always better to seek medical attention promptly to ensure the best possible outcome and minimize heart damage," concludes Dr Sucharita.