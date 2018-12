Turns out that persistent back pain can increase mortality rate. A new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine is a first-of-its-kind that measured the effect of back pain over time on death rate and examined the relationship between them. Furthermore, the study also revealed that when compared to men, women report more frequent and unbearable back pain. “If your back is hurting you, then consult your doctor first before taking up swimming and gymming or opting for any adventure sports. The mattress on which you work out is also an important factor that can contribute to pain. So, seek advice from your fitness trainer on the right kind of mattress. Eat a well-balanced diet which consists of fresh fruits and vegetables. This will help you stay fit, maintain an ideal weight and take away that load from your back, says Dr Garima Anandani, Senior Spine Specialist and Clinical Director, QI Spine Clinic.

Know why you may suffer from back pain

Back pain can be due to injury, strenuous activity, wrong posture and some medical conditions. People belonging to any age group, can suffer from it, owing to various reasons. On getting older, one may experience lower back pain because of degenerative disk disease (you may suffer from it when normal changes which take place in the disks of your spine tend to cause pain). The lower back pain may also be associated with the bony lumbar spine, ligaments around the spine and discs, spinal cord and nerves, lower back muscles, abdominal and pelvic internal organs. Whereas, your may upper back pain can be due to the disorders which are of the aorta and spine inflammation. The accompanying symptoms may include fever, weight loss, numbness around the buttocks, difficulty while urinating, inflammation and swelling of your back and pain down the legs.

How many types of back pain can you suffer from?

Here, we tell you about various types of back pain and vital tips to overcome it. Do follow it to get your back on track.

1: Mechanical back pain

” You will suffer from this type of back pain when your mechanics get affected. You may suffer from pain when you sit, stand, walk or on changing your body position. Though your X-ray and MRI will be normal, you will still experience pain. The reason could be weak muscles, a wrong posture or over-straining. It tends to constitute almost 80 per cent of the back pain. Also, you may also suffer from pain shooting or radiating down your leg,” explains Dr. Anandani.

Solution: “Identify the cause of pain. Avoid doing strenuous physical activities which can aggravate your back pain. Consult a spine specialist in case your pain doesn’t subside. If you are experiencing back pain over 6 weeks, then talk to a physiotherapist or a spine specialist, who can help you to identify the cause of your pain. If the pain is acute then opt for a cold compress. If you are experiencing back pain for more than 7 days then use a hot pack. You should avoid bending, sitting in a slouched position. You can also opt for yoga poses like bhujangasana which can help strengthen your back. But, you should strictly do so, after consulting your expert, who will evaluate you,” says Dr Anandani.

2: Inflammatory back pain

The one who is suffering from this kind of back pain will experience stiffness in the morning. But, the pain may subside after an hour or two. Spondyloarthropathy can be termed as forms of arthritis which usually strike the bones in your spine and nearby joints. They can cause pain and may damage joints like your backbone, shoulders, and hips. The most common form is ankylosing spondylitis.

Solution: “If the pain is acute one should rest and take medications prescribed by the doctor. Once, the acute pain subsides you can take physiotherapy or opt for spine rehabilitation. Though, you should keep in mind that inflammatory back pain needs long-term management. So, for regular checkups and follow-ups are required for it,” says Dr Anandani.

3: Back pain due to stress

Your mind and body has to work in harmony. But, if you are stressed, you may experience psychogenic back pain. Your X-Ray or MRI may show no signs of pain even though you are feeling it. Once the cause of your stress disappears, the pain will go away.

Solution: You should opt for counselling and practise meditation. Also, too much sitting can compress your spinal discs so take frequent breaks.

4: Back pain during pregnancy

The ligaments in your body naturally become softer and stretch to prepare you for labour, while you are pregnant. But, this can put a strain on your lower back joints and pelvis, which can lead to back pain.

Solution: Avoid lifting heavy objects, get enough rest and maintain a correct posture by keeping your back straight.