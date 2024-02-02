Robotic Surgery Vs Normal Surgery: Difference Explained By Robotic Surgeon

Robotic surgeries are becoming increasingly common in various surgical specialities, including cardiac surgeries, urological surgeries, gynaecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery.

The healthcare sector has witnessed many developments and innovations globally in the digital healthcare space. These innovations and developments include drug discovery, drug delivery methods, packaging, and medical and diagnostic equipment .to name a few. One of the most visible and advanced innovations in healthcare can be seen in Surgical Healthcare, manifesting itself in the form of Robotic Surgery. Since immemorial, talk of surgeries and open Surgeries have ruled the roost. Open surgery, or traditional surgery, is when a surgeon makes an incision using a scalpel. Open Surgeries involving large incisions result in more blood loss, weakening the patient undergoing the surgery. This warrants a more extended recovery period, warranting longer hospital stays.

Robotic Surgeries

On the other hand, they are gaining popularity amongst surgeons and patients for the benefits they offer.

To begin with, Robotic Surgeries, also known as Robot-assisted Surgeries (RAS), should not assumed that a robot entirely does the surgical procedures. All the controls lie in the hands of the operating doctor who performs the surgery using the robot. In other words, a robotic surgery system typically consists of a set of robotic arms, a surgeon console with master controllers to control the instruments mounted on the robotic arms and a vision system.

Robotic Advancements And Breakthroughs Explained By Dr Vijaykumar

The advent of robotic surgery is a defining moment in the Indian healthcare segment. Robotic Surgery offers significant benefits for the patients. Minimal Keyhole incisions are made on the patient's body during surgery. Blood loss is also minimal. Robotic Surgeries warrant shorter hospital stays, resulting in monetary savings for the patient, and the recovery period is also shorter and faster. Robotic surgeries offer distinct advantages to both surgeons and patients. For surgeons, it allows the surgery to be performed with precision. Secondly, the surgeons must stand for long hours while performing complex surgical procedures. However, while using a surgical robot, the surgeon's fatigue is reduced as they can sit comfortably at the surgeon's console and guide the robot to replicate their movements. This eventually elongates the surgeon's professional life span as his body has less stress and fatigue. Robotic surgeries are becoming increasingly common in various surgical specialities, including cardiac surgeries, urological surgeries, gynaecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery.

Parting Shot

In the words of Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SS Innovations, "Robotic surgery is revolutionizing how we perform surgery, offering minimally invasive procedures, enhanced precision and agility, and improved visualization for surgeons. This translates into shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and enhanced patient satisfaction. Future advancements include new surgical instruments, integration of artificial intelligence, and expansion of the range of procedures. I believe robotic surgery has the potential to revolutionize the way we perform surgery and improve patient outcomes globally".