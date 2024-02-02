Robotic Surgery Vs Normal Surgery: Difference Explained By Robotic Surgeon

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The healthcare sector has witnessed many developments and innovations globally in the digital healthcare space. These innovations and developments include drug discovery, drug delivery methods, packaging, and medical and diagnostic equipment .to name a few. One of the most visible and advanced innovations in healthcare can be seen in Surgical Healthcare, manifesting itself in the form of Robotic Surgery. Since immemorial, talk of surgeries and open Surgeries have ruled the roost. Open surgery, or traditional surgery, is when a surgeon makes an incision using a scalpel. Open Surgeries involving large incisions result in more blood loss, weakening the patient undergoing the surgery. This warrants a more extended recovery period, warranting longer hospital stays.
On the other hand, they are gaining popularity amongst surgeons and patients for the benefits they offer.
In the words of Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SS Innovations, "Robotic surgery is revolutionizing how we perform surgery, offering minimally invasive procedures, enhanced precision and agility, and improved visualization for surgeons. This translates into shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and enhanced patient satisfaction. Future advancements include new surgical instruments, integration of artificial intelligence, and expansion of the range of procedures. I believe robotic surgery has the potential to revolutionize the way we perform surgery and improve patient outcomes globally".
