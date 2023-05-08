Diet For Thalassemia Patients: Expert Shares What To Include In Your Plate

It is no hidden fact that green leafy vegetables like spinach exude an enormous amount of iron that benefits everyone, particularly thalassemia patients

Although there is no permanent cure to eliminate thalassemia, including some nutrients and supplements in diet can help manage it well, says expert.

Thalassemia is caused by the absence or damage of genes that produce haemoglobin, a protein responsible for carrying oxygen in the blood. Multiple types of thalassemia conditions can severely impact the normal functioning of an individual affected by it. There are different types of disease, which can be divided into alpha and beta types. Beta thalassemia major is the most severe type.

The alpha form occurs when there is an alteration in genes related to the alpha globin protein while the beta form is related to similar genes affecting the production of the beta globin protein. The categorization further bifurcates into numerous sub-types and their treatments depend on those sub-types. As a result, the body does not produce enough healthy red blood cells which further leads to a range of complications. For instance, in alpha minor thalassemia silent carrier, with one gene missing in the red blood cells, patients majorly experience anaemia and fatigue while in the other type of alpha thalassemia called Haemoglobin H disease, an absence of four genes reduces the life span of the patient and necessitates the blood transfusion.

Although there is no permanent cure to eliminate thalassemia condition from the body, experts say that managing the condition with additional support from adequate supplements and incorporating the right diet and lifestyle can significantly contribute to improving the quality of life for thalassemia patients.

Expert shares the essential nutrients for Thalassemia patients

Dr Amit Deshpande (Founder & Director, Activist) shares the essential nutrients that people affected by the condition must include. According to him, ingredients present in the foods can have a massive impact on the management of the condition.

He said: "The power of nutrition is immense; thus, it should be incorporated wisely under medical supervision so that individuals with thalassemia condition can lead a healthy and fulfilling life. In addition to a healthy diet, regular physical activity and stress management can also help individuals with thalassemia maintain their health and well-being. Engaging in yoga, meditation, or walking activities can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and improve sleep quality."

The following are some directions given by the expert-

Consume green leafy vegetables as a salad

It is no hidden fact that green leafy vegetables like spinach exude an enormous amount of iron that benefits everyone, particularly thalassemia patients. As iron is an essential mineral that plays a pivotal role in producing healthy blood cells, it becomes imperative for thalassemia patients to include iron-rich foods in their regular diet. But it is always better to consume these green leafy vegetables in the form of a salad, as cooking them can boil off the crucial nutrients present in them. Also, the amount of iron intake should be monitored as iron overload can cause damage to vital organs such as the heart and liver.

Citrus fruits for Vitamin C

Individuals with thalassemia are at an increased risk of infections due to their weakened immune systems. Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron and produce healthy red blood cells. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, contain high amounts of vitamin C. Therefore, it is crucial to include Vitamin C in your diet either in the form of food or as a supplement like tablets among other available forms.

Protein-rich diet

For individuals with thalassemia, maintaining a protein-rich diet can be crucial for promoting healthy living. Milk protein is an excellent source of protein, but other sources like beans and lentils can also provide a combination of nutrients such as iron, zinc, and protein, which help in building and repairing tissues, as well as producing healthy red blood cells.

Folic acid and omega-3 fatty acids

In addition, thalassemia patients should also consider taking supplements of folic acid, which is a vital vitamin B for producing healthy red blood cells, and omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish or fish oil supplements, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate some symptoms. By incorporating these nutrients into their diet, thalassemia patients can help reduce the severity of their symptoms and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

As per the expert, engaging in yoga, meditation, or walking activities can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and improve sleep quality. It is also important for patients having this condition to avoid the consumption of processed foods and stay hydrated with plenty of fluid intake. Besides this, it is equally important to drive awareness about the disease so that timely medical interventions can be done effectively.

