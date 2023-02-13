Diet Can Help Ease Stress And Anxiety, Says Study

There are many strategies that experts advice to control stress and anxiety and one of it is a healthy, balanced diet.

Stress is a common problem that hampers a lot of our activities and also our overall health. Every person deals with stress due to some reason at some point or the other. Some of the factors that could cause stress are external factors like work pressure, school pressure, family responsibilities and or internal factors like our diet. Our diet majorly impacts our digestive system and if we do not eat the right food, it could impact our overall system. Firstly, it will impact our digestive health and secondly, poor gut health can cause internal stress in our body.

While some foods are the cause of stress, there are other foods which can help relieve stress. Comfort foods, like a bowl of warm oatmeal, boost levels of serotonin, a calming brain chemical. Other foods can cut levels of cortisol and adrenaline, stress hormones that take a toll on the body over time.

Staying Hydrated Can Reduce Stress

Water can solve a lot of health problems and we might be unaware of it. Aside from following a healthy diet, it is important that we also drink enough water and stay hydrated all the time. Consuming alcohol, excess caffeine and tobacco can trigger stress or anxiety even more. Experts advise to either reduce the intake stop consuming them altogether.

Anti-Anxiety Diet We Should Follow

Here are a few things we should know about how diet is linked to better mental health. Whole grains, vegetables and fruits are very good options to ease stress and anxiety than carbohydrates. But, experts also say that, we should not skip good carbohydrates from our meal as they have an impact too. Complex carbohydrates metabolize in the body slowly and helps maintains blood sugar level. This can create a feeling of calmness and help us relax. Whereas, simple carbohydrates which are found in processed foods have the worst impact on stress and anxiety and also our overall health. Another important aspect of our health is the gut-brain axis. Almost 95 per cent of serotonin receptors are found in the lining pf the gut. Probiotics are a very good food option for treating stress and anxiety and it is also good for our gut health. Including them in our diet is a must.

A study conducted on medical students in 2011 was one of the first researches that proved the impact of omega-3s to help reduce anxiety. Experts highly recommend that we include them either int eh form of food or supplements for our mental health. Another study published in the journal Psychiatry Research suggested a link between probiotic foods and a lowering of social anxiety. The last takeaway from all these studies is that we should not skip meals. Doing so may result in drops in blood sugar that cause you to feel jittery, which may worsen underlying anxiety.

