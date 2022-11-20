Diet And Male Fertility: Foods That Affect The Sperm Count

This article tackles questions and shares some sperm-friendly nutrition tips.

With the change in our lifestyle comes changes in our health. With busy schedules and stressful lives, people have started ignoring their well-being, especially their reproductive health. This is true for male fertility as well. In the past 40 years, the average man's sperm count has decreased by a substantial number. Why is it so? Is this really a problem? Why is the sperm count is decreasing in men? how nutrition impacts sperm? Should we really blame our lifestyle?

Can Eating Habits Affect Your Sperm Health?

Yes, it certainly does. To understand more about how this actually happens, we contacted Dr. Anindita Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata. Here is what she said.

Is this really a problem?

It is, indeed. According to a new study, the average sperm count has decreased during the past 50 years. It is expected that, according to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "a male factor is recognized coupled with a female component in roughly 35 percent of couples with infertility." Another aspect that may be included is the tendency to try for children later in life.

Why is the sperm count decreasing? Does nutrition impact sperm?

There can be multiple reasons for the decrease in sperm count. Lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking, consumption of illicit drugs, being overweight, and facing mental health issues can be a few of them. Also, the food we are eating can be one of the factors as well

Is lifestyle the only factor to blame?

We should not blame our lifestyle alone, because the people who are living a healthy lifestyle may also face the issue. But yes, we should keep in mind that being healthy is also crucial to enjoying and working in our lives.

We can say that living a healthy lifestyle can start with an easy step like having healthy food. So, one must avoid the following foods to have a healthy sperm count

Processed Meats

Although they taste great, one should avoid them in case of sperm count issues as it leads to decreased sperm count and fewer sperm mortality rate.

Trans Fat

It was primarily concerned with heart diseases but with the increase in their usage, it now leads to sperm count as well.

Soy Products

The products contain plant-based components like estrogens and phytoestrogens, whose excessive intake of soy products leads to infertility in men.

Pesticides and bisphenol a (BPA)

Yes, nonstick pans are coated with certain chemicals which can cause reduced fertility

High-fat dairy products

The steroids given to cows may harm us and may lead to fewer sperm count.

Foods you should go for

Fish

Studies have associated higher amounts of fish consumption with better sperm motility since it is rich in Omega-3.

Fruits & Veggies

It is clinically proven that a large intake of fruits and veggies leads to better-quality sperm, with a high mortality rate.

Walnuts

Walnuts are beneficial for improving sperm parameters.

Symptoms of Poor Fertility In Men

Male infertility is a common problem these days and all thanks to the hectic lifestyle and poor eating habits. However, the condition can make a person's life miserable, therefore understanding the telltale signs of infertility in men is important. Check out the below-mentioned symptoms:

Sudden changes in sexual desire Unexplained pain and swelling in the testicles Problems in maintaining an erection Sudden weight loss

Disclaimer: Be careful with the symptoms, and make sure to consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

