Do you have a habit of texting while walking? While we are all aware of the fact that texting and driving can have dire consequences, it turns out turning and walking can be worse. A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience has found that concentrating more on a visual task can make you go deaf momentarily. As per the new UCL study, the senses of hearing and vision share a limited neural resource. It was found that we are engaged in a visual task, the response of the brain to sound is significantly reduced.

The examination of a person's ability to detect sound during a visual demanding task also showed a higher rate of failure to detect sounds, even though the sounds were clearly audible, and people did detect them when the visual task was easy. Lead researcher Dr Maria Chait said that the phenomenon of 'inattentional deafness', where we fail to notice sounds when concentrating on other things. This has been observed by the researchers before as well.

This is for the first time that they have been able to determine, by measuring brain activity in real-time using MEG (magnetoencephalography), that the effects are driven by brain mechanisms at a very early stage of auditory processing which would be expected to lead to the experience of being deaf to these sounds. Co-author Professor Nilli Lavie from UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience pointed out that the pedestrians engaging with their phone, for example, texting while walking, are also prone to inattentional deafness.

Unexpected Causes Of Hearing Loss

If you thought texting while walking is an unexcepted hearing loss cause, you must know that there are several causes of hearing loss that aren’t so obvious. Here are some of them that you should know: