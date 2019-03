Dancing can improve your mental as well as physical well-being. Now, a new study published in the Trends in Neuroscience and Education found that including the arts — rapping, dancing, drawing — can aid low-achieving students to retain more knowledge and possibly allow students of all ability levels to be more creative in their learning. This can be beneficial for them. According to Mariale Hardiman, vice dean of academic affairs for the School of Education at the Johns Hopkins University and the study’s first author, this study provides evidence that the arts are needed in schools. Examples of activities in the arts-integrated classes are rapping or sketching. We tell you why dancing is good for you.

It can help boost your memory

Dance will not only instil grace, but it also helps you age gracefully. Yes, you have heard us here! According to a study in The New England Journal of Medicine, dancing may allow you to enhance your memory. It can help can reverse volume loss in the hippocampus, the part of the brain which tends to control memory. Remember, it is fun and is suitable for all the age groups.

It can help you de-stress

In case, you are stressed or tense, just turn up the music, and get going! A study published in the Journal of Applied Gerontology, researchers found that dance and musical accompaniment can help you reduce stress. It can help release endorphins and perk-up your mood.

It can be helpful for your heart

Various studies suggest that moderate intensity dancing is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to the people who never danced. The social side of dancing and the relaxation which comes with it could also be responsible for its health benefits.

It can help you battle the bulge

A study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology revealed that an exercise program of dance training is helpful for weight loss and can help you melt your fat.

It can improve your balance

You will be able to balance better. According to a study published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, tango (dance) can enhance balance. Dancing incorporates a lot of fast movement and good posture and may help you stabilize and gain better control of your body. Furthermore, you will also be able to build stamina and endurance. But, you must remember that in case you are suffering from any health ailments then speak to your doctor before opting for it.

It can help you energize

Taking a dance class might help you stay active and fit. According to a study in The Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition, a weekly dance program may enhance physical performance and increase energy levels.

It can improve your bone health

Dance aids in prevention and osteoporosis. Dancing can also help keep joints lubricated and increase your bone mineral density. So, just hit the dance floor right away!