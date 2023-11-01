Did You Know Of These Top Sleep Issues Affecting PCOD Patients?

Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) is a common health problem affecting many women worldwide. It happens when the ovaries produce partially mature or immature eggs in large quantities. With time, these can turn into cysts. Thereafter, the ovaries become large and begin to secrete a male hormone, called androgen, leading to irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, hair thinning and hair loss, and weight gain. But, did you know it could also lead to sleep issues?
Dr Anjali Kumar, a gynaecologist, explained in a video she shared on Instagram that PCOD can be a "real sleep disruptor". "Imagine dealing with hormonal swings that make you moody and lead to sleep deprivation. It's not just about irregular periods, it is also about getting good sleep for better health," she advised.