Did You Know Of These Top Sleep Issues Affecting PCOD Patients?

Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) is a common health problem affecting many women worldwide. It happens when the ovaries produce partially mature or immature eggs in large quantities. With time, these can turn into cysts. Thereafter, the ovaries become large and begin to secrete a male hormone, called androgen, leading to irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, hair thinning and hair loss, and weight gain. But, did you know it could also lead to sleep issues?

Dr Anjali Kumar, a gynaecologist, explained in a video she shared on Instagram that PCOD can be a "real sleep disruptor". "Imagine dealing with hormonal swings that make you moody and lead to sleep deprivation. It's not just about irregular periods, it is also about getting good sleep for better health," she advised.

The doctor underlined some common sleep problems seen in PCOD patients. In case you are experiencing any of these along with other symptoms, this is your cue to get yourself checked.

Insomnia: The amount of sleep is less, as compared to a healthy individual.

The amount of sleep is less, as compared to a healthy individual. Difficulty falling asleep: They may end up tossing and turning on the bed every night.

They may end up tossing and turning on the bed every night. Daytime sleepiness: If you are not able to sleep a wink at night, you may end up feeling sleepy during the day.

If you are not able to sleep a wink at night, you may end up feeling sleepy during the day. Poor quality sleep: When they wake up in the morning, they don't feel energetic or refreshed.

When they wake up in the morning, they don't feel energetic or refreshed. Snoring: They may snore a lot and may also suffer from a serious medical condition called obstructive sleep apnea.

Improving your sleep may actually help you in improving your PCOD symptoms.