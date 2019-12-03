Diabetes is an illness that affects millions across the globe. It can cause serious complications if necessary action is not taken on time. Symptoms are frequent urination, increased hunger, blurry vision, extreme fatigue and tingling in hands and feet to name a few. But what is not known is that diabetes can affect your skin health too. Referred to as diabetic dermopathy, it can cause small, brown spots on the skin of the legs. Dark patches, especially on the neck and armpits, are common as are itchy skin. This is usually evident in patients who have had this disease for