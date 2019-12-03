Dark patches, especially on the neck and armpits, are common as are itchy skin. This is usually evident in patients who have had this disease for a long time. © Shutterstock

Diabetes is an illness that affects millions across the globe. It can cause serious complications if necessary action is not taken on time. Symptoms are frequent urination, increased hunger, blurry vision, extreme fatigue and tingling in hands and feet to name a few. But what is not known is that diabetes can affect your skin health too.

Referred to as diabetic dermopathy, it can cause small, brown spots on the skin of the legs. Dark patches, especially on the neck and armpits, are common as are itchy skin. This is usually evident in patients who have had this disease for a long time. Diabetes affects blood circulation, which is why these skin problems arise. What can diabetics do to lower their risk of skin infections? Can it be treated with ointments and skin creams? Mumbai-based diabetologist, Dr Pradeep Gadge, shares his expertise on the subject.

Itchy skin is a common symptom of diabetes, and if you have been suffering from long-standing diabetes, it can lead to dry skin. This is because high blood sugar provides a favourable condition for fungal growth. This increases your risk of skin problems like fungal infections and bacterial infections. If the infection spreads to the genitals, it might lead to herpes and other conditions like vaginitis and balanitis, which is common in diabetics. Also, tinea corporis, a fungal infection that affects the entire body, unlike tinea cruris, which leads to infection of the groin, is also seen in some cases.

Also, uncontrolled blood glucose affects the sebaceous glands and sweat glands, which leads to itching in feet and legs, which is attributed to fungal infection. When coupled with other risk factors of diabetes like eczema, stress and anxiety, it can aggravate. Moreover, itchy scalp is not a key sign of diabetes, unlike dry and itchy skin but might signify diabetes if accompanied by other symptoms of diabetes. There are many unusual signs of diabetes.

How to deal with itchy skin?

In addition to controlling your blood sugar levels by taking medications as recommended by your doctor, it is important to control the factors that increase your risk of diabetes. Here are few tips that might help: