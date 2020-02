The food you eat must ensure that your stomach does not have to work too hard to digest it. @Shutterstock

Today, eating out is the norm. This increases your risk of stomach infection. At the same time, even if you have your meals at home, if you are not too careful, it is easy for contaminants to get into your food. The result is an upset stomach. Today, health tips from us will help you deal with diarrhoea. This may also be the result of bacteria growing in your gut or a food allergy. People often think that consistency of stool may mean diarrhoea. But it is actually the frequency that defines this condition. If it is the result of an infection or inflammation, you may also experience fevers, chills, stomach pain, mucous in stool and even weight loss. Instead of running to a doctor, you can follow our health tips of the day and stop your diarrhoea quickly and safely. These health tips will also help you avoid other complications like dehydration and fatigue.

Eat simple meals

Go for simple and foods. Avoid dairy products and foods that may irritate the stomach. For fruits, you can try having two to three bananas a day. Have plain rice and toast without any spreads. The food you eat must ensure that your stomach does not have to work too hard to digest it. A bland diet works best here.

Avoid fried and fatty foods

Try and keep away from fried foods till you recover. These foods are heavy and it puts more stress on your stomach. It may also worsen your condition.

Stay hydrated

This is very important when you have diarrhoea. This condition may cause dehydration. So make sure you drink enough water throughout the day. But avoid tea and coffee as it can make your dehydration worse. The same goes for sugary beverages. But you may have a sports drink for energy.

Have healthy and salty snacks

You can snack on salty crackers. This will also help with the dehydration. But don’t overdo it if you suffer from hypertension.

Have probiotics

Diarrhoea is often the result of bad bacteria in your gut. So, the best way to deal with it is to replace it with good bacteria. So have a lot of probiotic rich foods like yogurt and sauerkraut to balance your gut bacteria.