Public Health Emergency Declared In Puducherry's Karaikal Due To Acute Diarrhoeal Disease Outbreak: Safety Tips For You

After the diarrhoea outbreak in Karaikal, the Puducherry government declared it a public health emergency and issued guidelines to contain the surge.

Following a recent outbreak of acute diarrheal cases in the Karaikal region of Puducherry, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry on Sunday declared a "public health emergency" in the remote area of the Union Territory.

According to a press release from G Sriramulu, director of health, many patients were discovered to have an acute diarrheal illness. According to him, many people were affected by the disease, and an analysis of drinking water samples from the area revealed that it was unsafe to drink. Some of the patients tested positive for cholera. He continued by saying that additional cases were being reported in hospitals daily and that specialised medical teams had been assembled to assess the situation.

Advisory Issued To Mitigate The Risk

As per the update, all medical and management measures are in place with health departments. People have been urged to maintain good hygiene habits, such as drinking only boiled water that has been boiled for 20 minutes and eating only clean, well-cooked food, and to take personal hygiene precautions, such as washing their hands, if any close contact exhibits symptoms.

Additionally, they are instructed to use public restrooms, refrain from urinating in the open, and contact the closest government hospitals right once if they experience loose stools or vomiting. To lessen the severity of the infection, it was also emphasised how crucial oral rehydration solution is and how to make it at home. Any leak in the water drainage system needs to be reported to the proper authority. Public spaces and hotels now have safe drinking water supplies, as per the report.

All About Diarrhoeal Disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrheal disease is the second leading cause of death in children under the age of 5. As per statistics, it kills about 5,25,000 children every year. Diarrhoea is usually a symptom of an intestinal tract infection that can last several days, leaving the body without the water and salts necessary to survive. There are three clinical types of diarrhoea, including:

Acute watery diarrhoea, including cholera, which can last several hours or days

Acute blood diarrhoea

Persistent diarrhoea that lasts 14 days or longer

According to WHO, dehydration is the most severe threat posed by diarrhoea as you lose water and electrolytes from the body. In case you feel dehydrated, consult a doctor to avoid complications.

Common Causes To Look Out For

As per the leading health authority, there are a few causes that could increase the risk of diarrhoea, which include:

Infections

One of the most common causes of diarrhoea is a symptom of bacterial or viral infections. Infections are more common when there is a lack of sufficient sanitation, hygiene, and clean water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning, infections are more likely to occur.

Malnutrition

Many of the children who die from diarrhoea have underlying malnutrition, which increases their susceptibility to diarrhoea. In children under the age of five, diarrhoea is one of the main causes of malnutrition.

Other causes

Of particular concern is water tainted with human faeces, such as that sewage, septic tanks, and latrines. Additionally, bacteria that might cause diarrhoea can be found in animal faeces.

Poor personal cleanliness makes it easier for diarrheal illness to spread from person to person. When food is cooked or stored in unclean circumstances, it can also induce diarrhoea. Using and storing domestic water in an unsafe manner is another reason that can cause diarrhoea.