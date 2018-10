The theme for this year’s Global Handwashing Day, Clean hands – a recipe for health, focuses on the links between handwashing and food – including food hygiene and nutrition. Handwashing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing diseases, and helping children grow strong. Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 every year as a kind of a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases. It is observed to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. WHO’s tagline of 2018 reminds us to make handwashing a part of every meal. These are the steps you need to follow and make sure your kids follow it too:

Wash your hands with soap at critical times, especially before eating, cooking, or feeding others.

Model good handwashing behaviour, and remind or help others to always wash their hands before eating.

Make handwashing part of your family meals.

Establish places to wash your hands in the household, in your community, in schools, workplaces, and in health facilities.

According to WHO, these are the critical times for handwashing with soap:

Hands should be washed with soap after using the toilet; after cleaning a child’s bottom (or any other contact with human excreta, including that of babies and children), and before any contact with food, such as before eating or before preparing food. Children and adults should also wash their hands after playing or working outside, or touching animals and their dwellings.

Global handwashing statistics:

Research studies show that better handwashing practices could cut the rate of acute respiratory infections (including pneumonia) by more than 20 per cent, and diarrheal diseases by nearly 50 per cent. Hygiene is as important as water and sanitation in preventing diarrhoea.

Handwashing with soap can help reduce undernutrition, which contributes to 73 per cent of diarrheal deaths each year.

Handwashing with soap and clean drinking water could reduce the loss of nutrients through diarrhoea and reduce stunting in children under 5 by up to 15 per cent.

Proper hand hygiene compliance can lead to a 40 per cent reduction in healthcare-associated infections, according to WHO.

