After Coronavirus, Diarrhoea Outbreak Shakes Bihar, Over 40 Hospitalised; Risk Factors of The Disease You Should Know

After Coronavirus, Diarrhoea Outbreak Shakes Bihar, Over 40 Hospitalised; Risk Factors of The Disease You Should Know

On Tuesday, over 40 villagers, including children, are reported to be suffering from diarrhoea in the Nathu Bigha village in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

At a time when India is in the grip of deadly coronavirus, a new disease is wrecking havoc in some parts of the country. On Tuesday, over 40 villagers, including children, are reported to be suffering from diarrhoea in the Nathu Bigha village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The state health department claimed that a medical team was sent to the village, but the residents said that no team had visited them so far. In a statement, the department said the villagers claimed that they were being treated by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP).

"The villagers are under serious grip of diarrhoea for the last one week. Many of them are unable to walk. The rural RMPs assist them with medicines and many of them have been given saline and glucose," said R.P. Manjhi, a panchayat member of Nathu Bigha. "Since the situation in the village is reported to be bad and the condition of some of the patients very serious, we have met with Dr Yatindra Kumar, the in-charge of the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Madanpur block. "Some villagers informed us about the serious situation of Nathupur Bigha village. We are sending a team, ambulances and medicines. The serious patients will be taken to CHC Madanpur and Sadar hospital Aurangabad," Kumar said.

Symptoms of Diarrhoea

Change in bowel movement Frequent loose motion Watery stool Bleeding from the anal Fever Dizziness Dehydration

How Does One Get This Condition - Risk Factors of Diarrhoea

Some of the common risk factors of this deadly disease are:

TRENDING NOW

Poor hygiene practices Poor sanitation Unhypginic or dirty drinking water Poor nutritional status

(With inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES