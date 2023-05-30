Diabetics! Check Out These 6 Benefits Of Quitting Smoking

Quitting smoking and minimizing your exposure to indoor pollution is a must to keep your asthma in control.

6 Advantages Of Ceasing Smoking For Individuals With Diabetes.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Smoking has harmful health effects, but some people are unaware that smoking may worsen or speed up the progression of some diabetes-related health problems. If you have diabetes, the significant health advantages listed below by Dr Ashok Rohilla MD DM Endocrinology SCE (Endo & Diabetes) RCP (UK ) Panipat Haryana India may be felt immediately after stopping smoking.

Controlling blood sugar levels better: The toxic substances in cigarettes may damage cells and impair their ability to function normally. These lead to inflammation and might make insulin less effective. In addition, smoking is linked to insulin resistance, which occurs when the body cannot respond appropriately to the insulin it produces and blood sugar levels rise. If you stop smoking, managing your blood sugar will be easier. Risk of developing heart disease: Smoking stiffens and narrows blood vessels, reducing blood flow. However, quitting smoking has extended- and short-term benefits, returning to normal. In addition, within a year, your additional risk for heart disease will be reduced by half; after 2 to 5 years of quitting smoking, your risk of stroke may become equal to that of a non-smoker. Reducing the risk of foot problems: Diabetes can cause poor circulation to the legs and feet and nerve damage, a complication called diabetic neuropathy. This can lead to foot infections, ulcers and peripheral vascular disease. Smoking can further reduce blood flow to the feet. However, quitting smoking can improve circulation within three weeks to 2 months. Reducing the risk of eye disease: Smoking destroys eyes and is additionally linked to higher intraocular pressure, which can cause glaucoma and damage to the optic nerve. Diabetes also affects the eyes and can result in diabetic retinopathy, a blinding eye condition. Giving up smoking lowers the chance of developing eye disease and can decrease its progression. Risk of oral infections and gum disease: Smoking can influence oral health by increasing the risk of gum disease, mouth and throat cancer, and oral fungus infections. Diabetes also increases the chance of developing the very same conditions. Quitting smoking not only lowers this risk which could have been impaired due to the vice. Reducing the risk of kidney complications: Diabetes patients risk developing diabetic nephropathy, a condition characterised by kidney damage. Smoking damages kidneys, worsening the disease more quickly in persons with it.

Quitting smoking can thus improve health immediately by enabling better diabetes management and lowering the risk of serious complications.

