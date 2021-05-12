An Increased surge of Mucormycosis disease also known as ‘Black Fungus’ has been found in patients with COVID-19. The disease starts from the nose and sinus then quickly spreads to the eyes and the brain. On an average 50 percent of patients may not even survive despite being provided with the best treatment possible if the fungus spreads to the brain and then there is hardly any chance for the patient to survive. It used to be a rare disease doctors attended to hardly one case a year but now the circumstances have changed and ENT specialists are seeing an