Diabetic women under 55 at risk of heart disease; Know what to include in your diet

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people die each year. There are many factors that up the risk of developing heart disease. Anyone could be at risk of heart disease, even people who are younger than the age of 50. For instance, people with diabetes are more likely to have other conditions that raise the risk of heart diseases. According to a new study, women under the age of 55, who have Type-2 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing coronary heart disease. Also Read - Daily consumption of this nut can reduce the risk of heart diseases in people with diabetes

Diabetes Among Women Under 55 Have A Tenfold Greater Risk Of Heart Disease

The study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology indicates that women who are less than 55 years and have Type-2 diabetes were at a tenfold greater risk of developing coronary heart disease over the next two decades. They were more likely to develop lipoprotein insulin resistance (LPIR) proving to be a strong, predictive biomarker as well. Also Read - Does more fibre in your diet ensure less diabetes medicine?

According to co-author Samia Mara, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in the US, “When a younger individual has a cardiovascular event, it will affect their quality of life going forward, their productivity, and their contribution to society.” For the study, the researchers analyzed more than 50 risk factors in 28,024 women who participated in the decade long study. The team analyzed approximately 50 biomarkers associated with heart health. Also Read - 5 diabetes-friendly snacks to curb hunger without sending your blood sugar soaring

Commonly used metrics like low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (or “bad” cholesterol) and haemoglobin A1C had much weaker associations with coronary heart disease onset in women younger than 55 years than LPIR. Whereas, LDL cholesterol was linked with a 40 per cent increase in the risk of coronary heart disease onset in women under 55. However, more research is needed to find new strategies to address the problem.

Heart-Healthy Foods To Add To Your Diabetes Diet

Making healthy lifestyle choices also increases your chances of staying healthy. You can include heart-healthy foods that help lower your risk of having heart diseases in the future. These foods can help lower your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides levels. Here are some foods you can include in your diabetes diet:

Leafy Greens

Spinach, lettuce and collard greens are high in vitamins A, C, E, K, and magnesium, all of which are great to maintain blood sugar levels. They are also low in calories.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Coldwater fish including salmon, tuna, sardines, mackerel and trout are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Eating foods high in omega-3 fatty acids lower triglycerides level in the blood. Omega-3 fatty acids help decrease inflammation in the body, which can damage your blood vessels and lead to heart diseases.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a healthy unsaturated fat, which is good for your heart and people living with diabetes. It is also high in antioxidants which are effective in reducing diabetic complications.

Nuts

These tiny superfoods are a powerhouse of nutrients. They contain heart-healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that are great for your heart as well as managing your blood sugar levels. Load up on walnuts, peanuts, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, almonds and pecans in your diet.

Avocado

Eating an avocado, a day as part of a diet rich in healthy fats, which will help bring down LDL cholesterol. They are a good source of monosaturated fats, which are linked to lower levels of heart disease.

Whole Grains

Replace white bread with whole-grain bread if you suffer from diabetes. They are high in fibre which helps reduce cholesterol, manage blood pressure and alleviate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.