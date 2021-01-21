Heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. According to the World Health Organization an estimated 17.9 million people die each year. There are many factors that up the risk of developing heart disease. Anyone could be at risk of heart disease even people who are younger than the age of 50. For instance people with diabetes are more likely to have other conditions that raise the risk of heart diseases. According to a new study women under the age of 55 who have Type-2 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing coronary heart