Diabetes is fast gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India. About 72 million people in India are suffering from diabetes and this figure is expected to almost double to 134 million by 2025. Diabetes is caused due to inadequate insulin production or insulin resistance. Once diagnosed, the management and treatment of this condition become imperative. Uncontrolled diabetes can cause many health complications, one of which is nerve damage or diabetic neuropathy.

“Diabetic neuropathy is a serious and common complication of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. It is a type of nerve damage caused by uncontrolled high blood sugar levels,” says Sujata Sharma, Diabetes Educator, BeatO.

Peripheral neuropathy is very common affecting the legs and feet followed by the hands and arms. Symptoms include numbness, tingling or burning sensation, sharp pain or cramps, insensitivity to hot and cold temperatures, weakness in muscles, loss of reflexes and coordination and foot ulcers.

Autonomic neuropathy affects nerves in the heart, bladder, stomach, intestines, sex organs, and eyes. Nerve damage to the digestive system may cause constipation, trouble swallowing or gastroparesis leading frequent nausea, vomiting sometimes hypoglycemia which results in sweating and heart palpitations. Erectile dysfunction is also often seen. Other neuropathies which are seen among Type 2 diabetics is proximal neuropathy (amyotrophy) which affects nerves in the thighs, hips, buttocks or legs and mononeuropathy affecting specific nerve in the face, middle of the body (torso) or leg.

Prevention and treatment of diabetic neuropathy

“Keeping your diabetes in check and tighter blood glucose control is the best way to prevent diabetic neuropathy. Work closely with your doctor and follow their recommendations for managing and slowing the progression of your condition. This can help you reduce the damage to your nerves. Healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, regular exercises, smoking cessation and limiting alcohol is important. Medications are often prescribed to treat pain caused by diabetic neuropathy. Relaxation training and meditation can help to manage the high levels of stress or depression that accompany this condition,” Sujata explains.