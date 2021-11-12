World Diabetes Day 2021: How Controlling Diabetes Can Help With Your Fertility

Diabetes is a major cause of erectile and ejaculatory dysfunction in males and can also cause low sperm count.

Diabetes can increases the risk of infertility in both men and women. Here are expert tips for managing diabetes and improving your reproductive health.

Diabetes has been linked to a decreased ability to conceive and successfully deliver a child. Diabetes impairs the reproductive health of both men and women. Diabetes has also been connected to sperm and embryo quality issues, as well as DNA damage. As World Diabetes Day comes closer, Dr Pallavi Prasad, fertility consultant at NOVA IVF Fertility, Bengaluru, throws light on the link between fertility and diabetes and suggests tips on how to manage the condition to improve your reproductive health.

What effect does diabetes have on fertility?

Genitourinary infections: Diabetes increases the risk of genitourinary infections and damage to reproductive organs, particularly the fallopian tubes.

Complications of pregnancy: High blood glucose levels might result in miscarriage or congenital abnormalities in the foetus. Macrosomia is caused by elevated blood glucose levels and an excess of nutrients for the developing foetus.

Reduced libido: Most diabetic women experience decreased sexual desire as a result of fatigue, despair, and anxiety. Women may experience pain and discomfort during sex because of decreased vaginal lubrication.

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause infertility in both men and women. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), irregular menstruation, and premature menopause are the primary causes of diabetic-related infertility in women. Diabetes is a major cause of erectile and ejaculatory dysfunction in males and can also cause low sperm count, poor sperm quality, and low testosterone levels.

What is the impact of diabetes on pregnancy?

Diabetes in women prior to pregnancy must be constantly monitored. Blood sugar levels will be affected by pregnancy, and medication will most likely need to be modified. High blood glucose levels (HbA1c 8 and above) during the first trimester can result in birth abnormalities. Children born to diabetic mothers may have substantially larger birth weights due to the increased sugar transferred through the placenta and are frequently delivered via caesarean section. The risk of a blood sugar fall in the new-born immediately following birth is considerable, and many babies are monitored for several hours after birth. A diabetic mother's child is also more likely to develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes later in life.

Tips for managing diabetes and increasing fertility

Maintain an active lifestyle: A big element of diabetic care is maintaining a healthy weight. Physical activity of 30 minutes each day, 5 days per week, will help you lose weight and enhance your blood circulation. Because physical activity influences blood sugar levels, additional monitoring will be required before and after exercise. Hormonal imbalances and fertility issues can be caused by obesity.

Eat wisely: Controlling blood sugar levels is the first step in treating diabetes. A diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains will help keep blood sugar levels in check. Elevated blood sugar levels can disrupt ovulation cycles in women and reduce sperm count or quality in men. Individuals who struggle to control their blood sugar levels can benefit from the assistance of a dietician in customizing their meal plans.

Deal with stress: Cortisol causes an overabundance of glucose. High cortisol levels might cause high blood sugar levels and make blood sugar management difficult. Elevated cortisol levels can also affect men's and women's hormones. Finding techniques to de-stress will help to keep cortisol levels low, improving the likelihood of conception.

Why is diabetes management so important?

Diabetes is completely controllable, especially if detected early. Medications and lifestyle variables both have a significant impact on the body. Blood glucose levels that are either low or too high can utterly disrupt daily living. Diabetes raises the risk of stroke, glaucoma, hypertension, renal failure, nerve damage, and foot difficulties.

Conclusion

Diabetes can complicate fertility, although the symptoms are controllable. Understanding and reducing the dangers involved, eating well, working on optimum weight, stress management can all help raise the chances of becoming pregnant. Consult with a fertility specialist to know more about the link between fertility and diabetes.