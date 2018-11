India is currently staring at a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Of all the NCDs, diabetes perhaps poses the biggest risk – uncontrolled and poorly or unmanaged diabetes can cause various health complications further leading to mortality. Recent statistics are indicative of the fact that India has the highest number of people living with diabetes. It is estimated that by 2030, about 79.4 million people will be living with this condition, perhaps the highest in the world.

Diabetes is a condition in which a person is either incapable of producing insulin or the body is unable to utilize the insulin produced. Many of those with diabetes develop complications because of lack of knowledge about management and treatment of the condition. Adding to the problem is the fact that at least in the early stages, Diabetes has very few or no symptoms. Some long-term micro and macrovascular complications of diabetes can harm the brain, heart, kidney, and eyes.

Why counselling plays an important role

Dr M Udaya Kumar Maiya, Medical Director, Portea Medical says, “Patient education and counselling are the two cornerstones of reducing the diabetes burden in India. The WHO has recognized two main goals for diabetic patients: retaining their health and quality of life through care and education; treating and preventing associated complications to reduce mortality and treatment costs. Patient knowledge and attitude towards diabetes can directly affect their quality of life. Awareness about the disease and medication, etc. can help them in adopting a better lifestyle which will further lead to improved outcomes.”

One of the ways of Diabetes counselling could be a group discussion where patients sit together and clear their doubts with the doctor. This process benefits other patients too as they open up with the doctor seeing others. One example of ignorance among diabetic patients could be that in India, many people do not wear footwear at home as they consider it inauspicious. This can lead to foot ulcers leading to Diabetic foot syndrome with various complications which may end up with amputation, in severe cases. A doctor can help avert these problems by way of counselling on diet, complications associated with diabetes, foot care, and on other aspects of diabetes like periodic physical and lab tests to assess organs affected by diabetes such as the eyes, kidneys, heart and the nervous system. Counselling thus forms the core of diabetes treatment and management.

Passing on diabetes to the next generation

There is an evident shift in the lifestyle patterns of Indians with fewer people engaging in manual labour. Physically less demanding office jobs and the ‘fast food culture’ have engulfed city dwellers. These foods are rich in fats and calories and are readily available in numerous places. With many people dependent on these unhealthy foods, it is not surprising that there is a visible increase in the incidence of diabetes, especially in the younger generation. This combined with lack of exercise and a genetic susceptibility to this condition can magnify the risk even more.

Knowledge about diabetes will provide the base for patients to make informed decisions about diet, exercise, weight control, blood glucose monitoring, use of medications, foot and eye care, and control of risk factors. Such knowledge will not only bring about a change in lifestyles but also help lead the way in making the future generations more aware. Implementing counselling programmes for those living with diabetes can ignite the change in attitudes.