World Diabetes Day 2021: Up To 25% Of Diabetics Are Likely To Suffer Retina Damage, Say Experts

Arthritis Can Damage Your Eyes Too

Diabetic retinopathy can affect both the eyes and if left untreated for a long time, it can eventually lead to low vision or blindness.

Diabetes is a growing health concern in India, with more than 77 million people estimated to be affected by the condition. Experts have also warned that the number is expected to rise to 134 million by 2045. Diabetes is characterized by too much glucose in the blood, which can damage any system or organ of the body, including the eyes. As the disease progresses, it can damage blood vessels in the body which also includes the retina. Diabetic retinopathy is any disorder of the retina that results from diabetes. According to a survey, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in India is around 16.9 per cent.

"Diabetic Mellitus is the new epidemic that's gripping the world and an estimated 439 million people worldwide are likely to develop the condition by the end of 2030. Also, a fifth of all the people affected with diabetes are prone to develop eye-related conditions like diabetic retinopathy," said Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

According to him, the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy amongst diabetics increases with the duration of the disease. "Between 10-25 percent of diabetics are likely to develop retinal changes. Therefore, it is crucial to keep proper control of blood sugar to prevent the development and progression of eye complications. Apart from early detection, lifestyle changes and dietary habits can go a long way in keeping diabetes under check and prevent the occurrence of diabetic retinopathy or other eye-related diseases," he stated.

Diabetic retinopathy can affect both the eyes and if left untreated for a long time, it can eventually lead to low vision or blindness. While some people may not experience any symptoms at all in the early stages, for some the symptoms may appear and go. The usual symptoms associated with diabetic retinopathy are new colour blindness, poor night vision, distorted or blurred vision, streaks in the vision and trouble seeing distant objects.

Why Diabetes Patients Are More Prone To Suffer Retina Damage?

Padmshree Prof Dr. S Natarajan, Renowned Retina Specialist, Mumbai, explained, "The light sensitive layer at the back of the eye is known as the retina. It is like a film of a camera. It is responsible for detecting light and sending signals to the brain with the help of the optic nerve. With too much sugar in the blood, the blood vessels that supply the retina get blocked which causes them to bleed or leak. As a result, the retina starts to grow new blood vessels that happen to be much weaker and bleed more quickly. When new blood vessels start to grow, it is commonly known as proliferative diabetic retinopathy, which is an advanced stage. The earlier stage is known as non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy."

"The retina may accumulate fluid and cholesterol during long periods of high uncontrolled blood sugar. This fluid accumulation causes swelling in retina, changes in vision. This causes distortion and reduced vision. The best way to avoid diabetic retinopathy is by keeping the blood sugar levels under check. For that, one has to eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, quit smoking and drinking and have dilated eye check-ups every year," he added.

You may like to read

Apart from maintaining good lifestyle habits to keep blood sugar levels low, diabetic retinopathy is often treated with laser surgery to stop the blood vessels from leaking. Those with advanced diabetic retinopathy conditions may also require surgery to replace the fluid present in the back of the eye. Injections are also recommended to slow down the effects of diabetic retinopathy and discourage the formation of weaker or abnormal blood vessels.