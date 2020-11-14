On World Diabetes Day it’s imperative to understand that diabetes is a silent killer which is the root cause of many health issues. According to Dr Altamash Shaikh Consultant Endocrinologist Diabetologist and Metabolic Super specialist at Masina Hospital Mumbai diabetes is a metabolic disease caused either due to resistance to the action of insulin or lack of its production. Insulin is a hormone that helps glucose enter the cells. So you should keep your metabolism in check to mitigate the risk of developing diabetes. Diet and exercise can have a huge impact on your metabolism which in turn can impact