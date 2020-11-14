Dr Altamash Shaikh, Consultant Endocrinologist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai, explains why it is important to improve metabolic health for the prevention of diabetes.

On World Diabetes Day, it’s imperative to understand that diabetes is a silent killer, which is the root cause of many health issues. According to Dr Altamash Shaikh, Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Metabolic Super specialist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai, “diabetes is a metabolic disease caused either due to resistance to the action of insulin or lack of its production.” Insulin is a hormone that helps glucose enter the cells. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Enjoy Diwali by keeping these tips in mind

So, you should keep your metabolism in check to mitigate the risk of developing diabetes. Diet and exercise can have a huge impact on your metabolism, which, in turn, can impact blood glucose levels. But taking precautions is essential when it comes to diabetes. To understand the steps for prevention of diabetes, you need to know if you are at risk of diabetes. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Don't fall for these common myths about diabetes

Risk Factors

Age

Being overweight or obese

Physical inactivity

A first-degree relative (either parent or any sibling) with diabetes

Women who delivered a baby more than 4-4.5 kg or diabetes during pregnancy

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

High cholesterol

High blood pressure and hypertension

Previous borderline diabetes

Heart diseases

Prevention Tips

Dr Shaikh opines that prevention of the above factors is much easier than to treat after succumbing to diabetes. He shared some preventive steps to keep your metabolism in check and control blood sugar levels. Also Read - Enhance Your Quality of Life with Dabur GlycoDab

Shed The Extra Kilos

“A variety of eating patterns are helpful depending on the target, goal and metabolic health needed to achieve. Diet can be planned in a behavioural weight loss pattern and tailored as per specific taste and needs. Constant motivation and regular follow-ups with the medical team may help in maintaining your weight. Around seven per cent of weight loss should be done under supervision, beyond this you can increase your exercise,” says Dr Shaikh.

Keep Moving

Physical exercise is important to keep diseases at bay. You should take out some time out of your busy schedules to exercise and control your blood sugar levels. The expert recommends spot walking, spot jogging, skipping, treadmill, pilates rings, and planks for busy personnel.

“These exercises will help to achieve a weekly time of 150 minutes or simply 30 minutes per day for five days a week.”

He suggests breaking up your prolonged inactivity time by taking at least “1-minute stretch breaks, standing while talking over the phone, or intermittent standing desks do help in muscle working while one is busy. The preventive effects of exercise and metabolism are especially beneficial to women and may prevent gestational diabetes.”

Use Technology To Your Advantage

Technology, if used with conscious thought, can improve your life and your health. Use technology to improve your metabolism. “Technology-assisted interventions for diet or exercise do help in metabolic factors control. For example, an app of counting steps one takes per day may also help.”

Quit Smoking

“Quit smoking” should be a part of your routine care as smoking increases your risk of type-2 diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smokers are 40 per cent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-smokers. Curb the use of cigarettes to mitigate the risk of developing diseases such as diabetes.

Other Factors

Stress, anxiety, disturbed sleep patterns, digestive issues, eating patterns are some other factors elevating your risk for diabetes. Dr Shaikh advises taking counselling sessions to reduce anxiety, fear and stress. Also, stick to a specific eating pattern, get adequate sleep and improve your eating habits.

“Following simple steps to prevent diabetes for better metabolic health, save cost and time, and will be helpful for all amidst the pandemic.”