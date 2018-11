Are you a diabetic who is constantly struggling to find good, delicious wholesome meal ideas? You are not alone. You may think that once you have diabetes, your diet will be grossly restricted. But that’s not the case. You can manage and beat diabetes with the help of nutritious food. Here are some diabetic friendly recipes you can try:

Ginseng Tea

Cut pieces of fresh ginseng root and make about 6-7 slices. Make sure they are thinly sliced. Pour 4 cups of hot water in the pot and steep for 10 minutes. You can also add some ginger shavings to it. After you have steeped it for 10 minutes. Strain the tea and pour into glasses. Consume hot.

Chhole

Soak chickpeas in water for around 3-4 hours. Pressure cook the chickpeas till done (3-4 whistles). Wash spinach leaves or palak in water and chop. Keep aside in a bowl. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds and thinly diced onions. Saute till the onions turn light brown in colour. Once done, add chopped ginger, chopped spinach leaves and allow it to cook. After 10 minutes, add salt, turmeric powder and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Now add chana, mix properly, add 1/4 cup water and green chilli. Mix well and add lemon juice. Mix well and cook till dry. Serve hot with rotis, phulkas, naan or rice to enjoy the goodness of palak with protein-rich chole.

(Recipe by nutritionist Khyati Rupani)

Oats upma

Heat one tsp of olive oil in a kadai. Add mustard, jeera and channa dal. Once it splutters, add chopped onion and saute till golden brown. Add chopped chillies and ginger and saute for 3 minutes. Add all the vegetables and sauté briefly. Add water to the vegetables and bring to a boil. Add salt and oats and mix thoroughly. Cover with a lid and cook till the oats are cooked.

(Recipe by nutritionist Naini Setalvad)