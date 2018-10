We had been talking about the various benefits of tulsi and its exceptional medical and therapeutic properties for too long. We have also mentioned in our previous posts how Tulsi helps to control blood sugar and cholesterol. Exponents of holistic healing also believe that natural remedies, when used in adjunct to conventional medicines, can do wonders in helping one lower blood sugar levels and control diabetes. Tulsi, in particular, helps to restore hormonal imbalances and also have hypoglycaemic properties that can help one control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. In fact, studies were done to prove the efficacy of Tulsi has always shown positive results in favour of the herb. In a 12-week randomised study it was seen that people who chewed tulsi leaves for over a period of two weeks had lower blood glucose and HbAc1 levels which when had along with anti-diabetic medication.

However, people always have this question in their mind that how they can have tulsi to reap its benefits. Most studies will tell you that what worked well for them was tulsi extracts. But that isn’t something that is going to help if you are thinking of incorporating tulsi as a medicine in your routine. So here are a few ways in which you can have tulsi and control your blood sugar:

Chew on the leaves: This is the best thing that you can do. Just pluck some leaves, wash them thoroughly and chew on them.

Drink tulsi juice: You can make a glass of tulsi juice and drink it first thing in the morning. Soak some tulsi leaves in water and leave it overnight and drink the tulsi water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. You can also make some tulsi water ahead and store it in a jug and keep sipping through the day.

Make a concoction with spinach: Spinach is an excellent food for diabetics and if you can make a juice with spinach and tulsi leaves you will be treating your body to a great health drink early in the morning. Blend some spinach and tulsi leaves together. Drain the juice in a container and you are good to go.