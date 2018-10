The problem with diabetes is that it doesn’t show any visible since when your blood sugar goes haywire. This is why it is often called a silent killer. Many times the problem of diabetes comes forth when a person visits the doctor with an entirely different predicament – unhealed wound, sudden weight loss or gain, excessive thirst and the other signs that make the doctor suspect and get a blood test done to know one’s blood sugar levels. This is mostly how diabetes is detected in one.

However, due to certain amount of awareness among people these days about the condition many do take their health seriously and go for a routine blood test to know if they are under the clutches of the diseases, especially the ones who have more than one risk factors – obesity, hereditary, fluctuating lipid profiles, hormonal issues like PCOS, etc. Others who are still ignorant about their health should know that wrong diet habits and a sedentary lifestyle can make one prone to the condition. Since it is a silent condition here are some of the unusual signs of diabetes that you should know.

Blurry vision: If you’re having trouble reading street signs, yes you should check with an ophthalmologist but you should also know that it could be a sign of diabetes. Blurred vision is a common symptom of diabetes which we fail to pick on. This happens because of the sugar fluctuations that cause the eyes to swell and can also result in considerable damage to the retina.

Itchy genitals: If you are suffering from yeast infections too often in the recent past, report this to your GP and get a blood test done, asap. High glucose in the blood can make the genitals an ideal area for the yeast to breed. Itching and rashes in the genitals in both men and woman could be a sign of diabetes.

Hearing loss: High blood sugar can also affect nerve cells in the ear and cause impaired hearing. Though this is rare or probably lesser known as few people talk about it, this happens. Since high blood glucose affects each and every organ of the body it doesn’t spare the nerves as well, even of the ears.

Swollen gums: Periodontitis—also known as gum disease—may be an early sign of type 2 diabetes, according to new research published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. So, if you feel that you are experiencing bleeding gums, sensitivity without any rhyme and reason it could be a sign of diabetes.

Laziness: If you are feeling fatigued or sleepy during the daytime even after having your eight hours of sleep this could be a sign of diabetes.

Tingling sensation in your feet: Diabetes affects the nerves of your body and damages the nerves of the feet. This is why you might have a tingling sensation on your feet. This could be a sign of diabetes and should serve as a red flag for you.